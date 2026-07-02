Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. Launches Sleep Only, a Mobile App Bringing Science-Backed Sleep Audio Anywhere

The new distraction-free app delivers, non-looping, adaptive sleep sounds from the makers of LectroFan and Sound+Sleep systems.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) today announced the launch of Sleep Only, a mobile app designed to make high-quality sleep sounds accessible anywhere. Created by the makers of the best-selling LectroFan™ and Sound+Sleep systems, Sleep Only brings trusted real-time audio into a streamlined, mobile-first experience designed specifically for sleep.

Sleep Only delivers the familiar fan sounds, white noise variants, and immersive ambient environments ASTI is known for, now in a simple, easy-to-use app built for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

The Sleep Only app brings real-time audio into a streamlined, mobile-first experience designed specifically for sleep. Post this

ASTI sleep advisor Rafael Pelayo MD says, "We ideally sleep best when we feel safe and comfortable. A quality white noise environment can help provide that sense of serenity which is so important to get peaceful sleep. The importance of having privacy when we sleep cannot be overstated."

Sleep Only was designed from the start to respect your privacy. Unlike other apps filled with distractions, Sleep Only is purpose-built for sleep and relaxation, nothing else. It focuses on premium, non-looping sounds engineered to help you improve your overall sleep quality. Sleep Only extends the company's long-standing commitment to sleep science into a mobile platform.

"Since the cost of virtually everything we need to make a sound machine is rising, and the additional burden of tariffs, I think it's important for us to leverage the investment we have already made in our bedside devices." said Sam Nicolino, President and CEO of ASTI.

Sleep Only has earned the SleepMark™ designation because it aligns with National Sleep Foundation recommendations, based on its attested product design, evaluation, and documentation. A calming app, proven to help you sleep, nap, relax and unwind better by an independent study done by SleepScore Labs, users can choose from a carefully curated library of sleep-promoting sounds.

The sleep sounds are generated on your phone or tablet, and are not streamed, so once installed the user does not need an internet connection, further ensuring privacy.

"Technology has spent years trying to solve sleep challenges, but many solutions still fall short," said Tatsiana Kirimava, CEO and Co-Founder of Orangesoft, the app's development partner. "I've tested countless devices, apps and sound libraries, and one common problem is looping audio. ASTI solved that issue years ago in its hardware products. Sleep Only brings that same proprietary technology to mobile. No pairing required, no internet connection needed and no distracting loops. Just proven sleep technology on the phone you already carry."

Key Features:

Premium, Non-Looping Audio: Sounds derived from ASTI's acclaimed LectroFan and Sound+Sleep collections, plus exclusive content available only in Sleep Only.

Sounds derived from ASTI's acclaimed LectroFan and Sound+Sleep collections, plus exclusive content available only in Sleep Only. Privacy First: Completely surveillance-free, with no listening, tracking, or collection of personal audio data.

Completely surveillance-free, with no listening, tracking, or collection of personal audio data. Two Subscription Levels: Both with a 14-day risk-free trial that does not automatically renew at the end of the trial period.

Both with a 14-day risk-free trial that does not automatically renew at the end of the trial period. Standard Subscription: Over 35 non-looping sounds across Noises and Fans, plus a sleep timer.

Over 35 non-looping sounds across Noises and Fans, plus a sleep timer. Premium Subscription: Access to more than 120 high-fidelity, non-looping sounds across six categories—Noises, Fans, Nature, Water, Lullabies, and Other. Includes a sleep timer and ASTI's patented Adaptive Sound Technology®, which automatically adjusts volume and richness based on changes in the room environment.

Access to more than 120 high-fidelity, non-looping sounds across six categories—Noises, Fans, Nature, Water, Lullabies, and Other. Includes a sleep timer and ASTI's patented Adaptive Sound Technology®, which automatically adjusts volume and richness based on changes in the room environment. Offline Listening: Enjoy sleep sounds without an internet connection.

Enjoy sleep sounds without an internet connection. Multilingual Support: Available in 11 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Italian, Polish, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

Available in 11 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Italian, Polish, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. Ad-Free Experience: No ads, notifications, interruptions, or distractions.

Sleep Only is available on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.soundofsleep.com/app.

About Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc.:

Founded in 2008 by Sam Nicolino, Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) makes the science of sleep its sole focus. The Silicon Valley-based company holds multiple patents and offers two best-selling product lines: Sound+Sleep and LectroFan. Follow them on Instagram @soundofsleepofficial.

SOURCE Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc.