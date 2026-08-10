SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADFX is advancing its global development strategy through continued investment in trading technology, client engagement and international brand visibility.

A key milestone is the launch of Mobile App V4, developed as part of the broader ADFX Intelligent Trading Platform ecosystem. The upgraded application provides clients with streamlined access to account management, balances, transaction history, funding services and important notifications across multiple devices.

ADFX Mobile App V4 supports streamlined access to account management and client services. (PRNewsfoto/ADFX) ADFX strengthens its international brand visibility through advertising at selected LaLiga fixtures. (PRNewsfoto/ADFX) ADFX receives industry recognition for its global brokerage and online trading platform capabilities. (PRNewsfoto/ADFX)

Combining an intuitive interface with an enhanced technology architecture, Mobile App V4 is designed to make account access more efficient and convenient. The launch also supports ADFX's longer-term technology roadmap, including the continued development of more integrated and proprietary trading capabilities.

Alongside its investment in technology, ADFX continues to strengthen its international brand profile through advertising exposure at selected LaLiga fixtures. As one of the world's most recognised professional football leagues, LaLiga provides a prominent platform for ADFX to connect with diverse audiences across key markets.

Spain's World Cup victory has brought renewed international attention to Spanish football, further strengthening the global visibility and appeal of LaLiga. Through its continued advertising presence at selected fixtures, ADFX aims to expand brand recognition while reflecting the values of performance, precision and excellence.

Established in Australia in 2004, ADFX has grown into an international brokerage brand operating through regulated entities across multiple jurisdictions. Its continued focus on technology and service development has received industry recognition, including Best Trading Services Provider Global 2025 from International Business Magazine and Excellence in Online Trading Platform Australia 2025 from Global Brands Magazine.

As ADFX continues its global growth journey, the company remains committed to advancing intelligent trading technology, strengthening its international presence and delivering long-term value through innovation, trust and client-focused service.

About ADFX

Established in Australia in 2004, ADFX is an international brokerage brand operating through regulated entities across multiple jurisdictions. Backed by 22 years of industry experience, the company combines a strong regulatory foundation, advanced trading technology and client-focused innovation to deliver reliable trading solutions to clients worldwide.

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SOURCE ADFX