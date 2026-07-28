Adgile Media Group Hosts 150+ Marketers at Shopify SoHo: Why Out-of-Home Is Becoming Brands' Biggest Differentiator

More Than 150 Marketers Packed Shopify's SoHo Flagship for "Out of Home: Building Brands in the Real World," Hosted by Adgile Media Group, Inc. Founder & CEO Tom Shea

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adgile Media Group, the category leader in truck-side advertising and the largest tech-enabled final-mile delivery media network in the U.S., shared takeaways from "Out of Home: Building Brands in the Real World," a panel discussion hosted by Adgile Founder Tom Shea at Shopify's retail space in SoHo. The June 16 event drew more than 150 marketers, founders, and brand builders for a conversation on why some of today's fastest-growing consumer brands are shifting investment toward real-world, out-of-home experiences.

Photo Source: Adgile Media Group

Held at Shopify NY (131 Greene Street, New York, NY), the panel was moderated by Adgile's founder and CEO Tom Shea and featured leadership at prolific consumer brands:

Laney Crowell, Founder & CEO, Saie





Alex Edelstein, VP of Marketing, Graza





Dina Fierro, VP, Global Consumer Engagement, K18





Abbey Tellam, CMO, Salt & Stone

"The brands winning right now aren't outspending anyone — they're out-showing-up everyone else," said Shea. "Authenticity and trust don't get manufactured in a feed. They get amplified by the feed, but they're created and earned by meeting real people where they actually are — in the real world."

Across hours of discussion, four themes emerged:

Presence over spend. Panelists agreed that brand-aligned, somewhat unexpected physical placements are outperforming pure media spend in building trust with consumers.

Brand is getting measured. What was once treated as a faith-based, top-of-funnel investment is now held to the same ROI discipline as performance channels, with earned media increasingly tracked as a core KPI. "Anyone can write a check," Shea said. "Simply writing a check will not get you very far."

Activations as content engines. Properly supported, a single real-world activation can generate footage that fuels organic and paid content for weeks, months, or years.

Creativity, not capital, is the new constraint. With AI lowering the barrier to launching a brand, panelists predicted that cutting through the noise will depend less on budget and more on creative distinctiveness. "In a world where digital spaces and experiences are increasingly commodified," Shea said, "the last bastion of authenticity and trust is going to come from real brands showing up to meet real people, in the real world."

About Adgile Media Group: Adgile Media Group is the category leader in truck-side advertising and the largest tech-enabled final-mile delivery media network in the U.S. Adgile turns everyday delivery fleets into a measurable, high-impact advertising channel that reaches consumers in the moments that matter most — in their neighborhoods, on their commutes, and at the point of purchase. Its network of commercial delivery vehicles operates predictable daily routes across major U.S. markets, giving brands a scalable and unavoidable way to dominate real-world visibility. Leading brands and agencies trust Adgile to extend campaign reach beyond traditional OOH and bring real-world scale to omnichannel media strategies. Adgile was named the 37th fastest-growing advertising company in the U.S. in 2025 and continues to define the future of truck-side and final-mile delivery advertising.

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SOURCE Adgile Media Group