AdGPT Launches Go Live™ -- Turning Marketing Campaigns from Weeks of Work into Minutes

New AI Platform Lets Businesses Create, Publish, and Launch Complete Marketing Campaigns at Unprecedented Speed

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing industry may have just crossed an important threshold.

Today, AdGPT announced the launch of Go Live™, a new AI-powered capability that allows businesses to generate and activate complete marketing campaigns in minutes instead of weeks.

For decades, launching a campaign required multiple specialists, agencies, designers, copywriters, video editors, media buyers, compliance reviews, and long production cycles.

Go Live™ challenges that model.

With a single product URL, businesses can instantly generate a complete campaign ecosystem that includes AI-generated video ads, UGC content, social media creatives, search campaigns, editorial content, AI Search assets, and conversion-focused marketing materials—then immediately move toward distribution and visibility.

Industry observers describe the shift as part of a broader transformation occurring across marketing, where artificial intelligence is beginning to compress workflows that previously required entire teams.

Strong Market Response Following Launch

The market response to the launch exceeded internal expectations.

Within the first 24 hours of launch, thousands of previously inactive users returned to the platform and generated new campaigns after gaining access to Go Live™ capabilities. The surge in activity led AdGPT to expand platform capacity and extend access to accommodate demand.

The early response signals growing interest among businesses seeking faster ways to create and deploy marketing campaigns in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

The End of Traditional Campaign Production Timelines?

According to AdGPT, the average campaign launch process can take days or weeks before a brand is ready to reach customers.

Go Live™ was designed around a simple question:

What if launching a campaign became as fast as generating one?

The result is a system that enables brands to move from idea to market-ready assets in a matter of minutes.

For startups, small businesses, e-commerce brands, authors, consultants, agencies, and marketing teams, the reduction in time and complexity could be significant.

Built for the AI Discovery Era

The launch comes as consumers increasingly discover products, services, and brands through AI-powered platforms rather than traditional search alone.

Systems such as:

are changing how information is surfaced and how purchase decisions are influenced.

As a result, businesses increasingly need content that is optimized not only for people, but also for AI systems that summarize, recommend, compare, and answer.

Go Live™ was developed to help organizations produce those assets at scale.

A New Layer of Marketing Infrastructure

While many AI tools focus on generating individual pieces of content, AdGPT believes the next phase of the market is about generating entire marketing systems.

Instead of creating a single ad or social media post, Go Live™ creates a connected campaign environment that includes:

AI-generated UGC videos

Short-form video creatives

Static advertising assets

Google Search campaigns

AI Search visibility assets

Editorial articles

Conversion-focused copy

Marketing messaging frameworks

The company says the goal is not simply content generation, but campaign deployment readiness.

Founder Perspective

"The AI revolution isn't just changing how marketing content is created," said Eilon Zarmon, Founder and CEO of AdGPT.

"It's changing how quickly businesses can go from an idea to real market presence.

For years, marketers accepted that launching a campaign required long timelines, multiple vendors, and complex coordination. We believe those assumptions are being rewritten.

Go Live™ represents a future where a business can create a professional marketing campaign and prepare it for launch in a fraction of the time that was previously possible."

A Signal of Where Marketing Is Heading

The launch reflects a larger trend emerging across technology and advertising:

As AI accelerates content creation, competitive advantage increasingly shifts toward speed of execution.

Companies that can move from concept to visibility faster may gain a significant edge in markets where attention is scarce and consumer behavior changes rapidly.

Go Live™ is AdGPT's answer to that challenge.

More broadly, the company views Go Live™ as the first step toward a larger vision: transforming AdGPT from a campaign-generation platform into a complete AI Marketing Operating System—a unified environment where businesses can create, optimize, distribute, measure, and continuously improve their marketing through artificial intelligence.

About AdGPT

AdGPT.com is an AI-powered marketing platform that enables businesses to generate complete marketing campaigns from a single input. The platform creates UGC videos, advertising creatives, search campaigns, editorial content, AI Search assets, and conversion-focused marketing materials designed for the next generation of digital discovery.

Media Contact

Press Office

AdGPT

[email protected]

www.adgpt.com

SOURCE AdGPT