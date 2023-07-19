Adhesives and Sealants Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2022 to 2027|3M Co., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema Group, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema Group, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Indumarsan, LG Chem Ltd., ND Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Ter Group, among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Technology (Water-based, Solvent based, Hot melt, and Others), End-user (Building and construction, Paper and packaging, Transportation, Leather and footwear, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - Increasing demand for construction and food packaging applications drives the adhesives and sealants market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main applications of adhesives and sealants in the building and construction industry are fixing resilient flooring, roof tiles, and roofing systems. Additional uses of adhesives include fixing drywall lamination, anchoring joints in cement to anchor joints, and fixing pre-finished panels. For instance, Polyurethane Construction Sealant 525 offered by 3M is one of the prominent sealants that are used for ensuring flexibility on expansion joints and improving stability, durability, and core strength for the building components. Furthermore, other applications of adhesives and sealants include the production of cases, flexible packaging, and cartons which are expected to positively impact the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the adhesives and sealants market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing use of adhesives in medical devices is an emerging trend in the adhesives and sealants market. One of the main reasons for the increasing adoption of adhesives in the medical sector is that adhesives are considered more effective than traditional fasteners. Epoxy, silicones, polysulfides, and polyurethanes are some of the prominent types of medical adhesives which has wide applications in medical sectors. For example, Structalit 701 by Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Panacol) is a medical-grade adhesive that is widely used for bonding different surgical instruments. Another type of medical adhesive which are used for assembling materials that are difficult to bond is Loctite 4011 by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Henkel). Hence, such applications of adhesives in the medical sector are expected to drive the adhesives and sealants market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - One of the significant challenges hindering the adhesives and sealants market growth is the volatility in prices. Acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, and EVA are the crude oil derivatives that are key raw materials used for the manufacturing of adhesives and sealants. Hence fluctuations in crude oil prices and market volatility are expected to significantly impact the price of the adhesives and sealants. For example, the rise in the price of polyol witnessed in the Middle East in September 2020 influenced the decline in demand for toluene diisocyanate in the region. Furthermore, the fluctuation in crude oil prices is highly dependent on the oil production from the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Hence, the fluctuation in crude oil prices is expected to hinder the adhesives and sealants market growth during the forecast period.

The adhesives and sealants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the adhesives and sealants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the adhesives and sealants market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the adhesives and sealants market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesives and sealants market vendors

Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema Group, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Indumarsan, LG Chem Ltd., ND Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Ter Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

