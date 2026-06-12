ADMA Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ADMA Biologics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) securities between August 9,2024 and March 25, 2026. ADMA Biologics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADMA Biologics engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (2) ADMA Biologics used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; (3) ADMA Biologics lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about ADMA Biologics' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 24, 2026, Culper Research issued a report entitled "ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and -3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported." Among other things, the report alleged that ADMA's reported growth was driven by channel stuffing and an undisclosed related party distributor, that ADMA used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue growth, and that ADMA failed to disclose a material distribution relationship with Genesis BioPharma Services, an entity that allegedly operated from ADMA's corporate headquarters. On this news, the price of ADMA stock fell $2.26 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026, and fell an additional $1.70 per share, or 15.0%, on March 25, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ADMA Biologics, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP