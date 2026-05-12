AdMax Local Unveils AI-Powered Intelligence Layer in Its Franchise Management Portal

New FMP Upgrade Delivers Real-Time AI Campaign Auditing for Multi-Location Brands

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMax Local (AML), a leading digital marketing partner for SMBs, franchises, and multi-location businesses, today announced the next evolution of its proprietary Franchise Management Portal (FMP): AI Insights, a new capability delivering automated channel audits, campaign diagnostics, and data-driven recommendations within the platform franchise partners rely on daily.

An example of AdMax Local's Franchise Management Portal (FMP) dashboard.

The FMP was built to solve a persistent challenge in multi-location marketing: fragmented data and inconsistent visibility across dozens or hundreds of locations. It unifies reporting into a single source of truth, giving brands and franchisees clear insight into performance and opportunity.

Through the FMP, franchisee clients can:

Monitor KPIs like ROAS and lead generation across all locations in real time

Review targeting strategies deployed on their behalf

Communicate directly with the AdMax Local team

Adjust targeting parameters such as zip code coverage

Turn campaigns on/off or reallocate budgets by location

Introducing AI Insights: A Franchise Business Competitive Edge

AI Insights is an automated auditing engine that proactively analyzes campaigns to identify inefficiencies, flag risks, and recommend improvements. Monthly audits surface issues such as campaign and keyword bloat, cannibalization across keywords or locations, match type hygiene issues, and Quality Score challenges, then deliver prioritized recommendations both clients and the AML team can act on immediately.

"The franchise marketing landscape has never been more competitive, and the margin for wasted spend has never been smaller. With AI Insights built into the FMP, we're giving clients and our team the ability to identify problems and act on opportunities faster than ever. This is what it looks like to put AI to work for our clients."

— Melinda Schwartz-Oliver, Senior Director, Franchise Partnerships, AdMax Local

Brands relying on manual reviews are at a disadvantage to competitors using AI to continuously optimize. AI Insights empowers AdMax Local clients to stay ahead, a meaningful differentiator for multi-location systems where consistency and local performance both matter.

Learn more at www.admaxlocal.com or contact [email protected].

About AdMax Local

AdMax Local is a performance-driven digital marketing agency serving SMBs, franchises, and white-label partners. Specializing in SEO/GEO/AEO/AIO, paid search, paid social, and landing page optimization, AML combines data-driven strategy with personalized service to drive measurable growth and ROAS. Visit us at www.admaxlocal.com.

Media Contact:



Kelsey Blatter

Marketing Manager, AdMax Local

[email protected]

SOURCE AdMax Local