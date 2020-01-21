ADP Recognized on FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" List for 14th Consecutive Year

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2020. This marks the 14th consecutive year the company has been recognized on the annual list, which spotlights companies with consistently strong performance and reputations amid a time of dynamic change.

"We are extremely proud to see our organization once again be recognized among the most admired companies in the world," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "At ADP, we are always designing for people. With the world of work changing at such a rapid pace, we are continuously innovating to provide our associates and clients the tools they need to reach their full potential. We are honored to have the opportunity to help build a better world of work for everyone."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry Hay Group surveys 680 companies from 30 countries to select the largest for each international and U.S. industry. Executives, directors and analysts are then asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value to social responsibility, and this vote results in the 52 industry lists.

The complete list appears in the February issue of the magazine, available on newsstands now. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here.

