AD/PD™ 2027, Organized by Kenes Group, Issues Global Call for Abstracts on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Related Disorders

Submissions for the International Conference in Barcelona (March 16–20, 2027) - Deadline for Abstract Submission: September 1, 2026

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AD/PD™, a leading international conference dedicated to advancing science and treatment strategies in neurodegenerative diseases, is inviting researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders worldwide to submit original scientific abstracts ahead of the September 1, 2026 deadline. Taking place March 16–20, 2027, in Barcelona, Spain, and online as a hybrid event, the conference will feature peer-reviewed research across 12 scientific themes for oral and poster presentations, alongside dedicated award tracks for junior faculty and early-career researchers.

Since its founding in 1985, AD/PD™ has served as a central global platform uniting experts to share breakthrough science across Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related disorders. The conference spans fundamental disease mechanisms, biomarker discoveries, early diagnostics and AI, imaging, genetics, novel therapeutics, precision medicine, translational neuroscience, clinical trials, emerging therapeutics and prevention, accelerating scientific progress while fostering global research collaboration.

"What sets AD/PD™ apart is our comprehensive focus across the spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Abraham Fisher, Co-founder and President of AD/PD™. "We look forward to welcoming the global scientific community to share their latest findings, engage in critical discussions, and help translate clinical insights into life-changing diagnostics and therapies for patients worldwide."

The AD/PD™ 2027 scientific program will feature plenary lectures delivered by internationally recognized leaders in neuroscience and medicine; state-of-the-art scientific symposia, peer-reviewed oral and poster presentations highlighting the latest discoveries; extensive poster sessions showcasing thousands of new research findings and providing opportunities for scientific discussion and networking, educational sessions and late-breaking research presentations and eight high-level forum discussions. .

Submitted abstracts spanning 12 topic areas will be reviewed and selected by AD/PD™'s scientific committee. The abstract categories for consideration are: β-amyloid diseases, tauopathies, α-synucleinopathies, TDP-43, TMEM106B and C9orf72-related diseases, vascular diseases, prion diseases, Huntington's and other neurodegenerative diseases, demyelinating diseases, lysosomal storage diseases, psychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative diseases, patient care and support and viral infections.

AD/PD™ 2027 is anticipated to draw more than 6,300 international delegates and receive over 3,000 abstract submissions, offering unmatched opportunities for presenters to showcase original work and network with global peers. All accepted abstracts will be featured in the official conference materials under AD/PD™'s presentation guidelines.

To review abstract submission guidelines and submit research, visit the official conference portal here.

About AD/PD™

The International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Disorders (AD/PD™) is the world's premier scientific forum for advancing translational research and clinical care in neurodegenerative conditions. Originally founded in 1985, the AD/PD™ 2026 annual conference brought together approximately 6,000 researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry innovators from more than 70 countries. AD/PD™ is dedicated to bridging basic science with clinical practice, highlighting cutting-edge advances in disease mechanisms, biomarker discoveries, novel therapeutics, clinical trial design, and patient care models to accelerate life-changing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases worldwide.

For more information, visit the conference website here and follow the event on Unlok Education, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Kenes Group