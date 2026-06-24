Advanced Bone & Joint Continues Investment in Strategic Access for St. Louis Area Employers

The orthopedic group is deepening its workers' compensation coordination program, with direct-to-employer partnerships next.

ST. PETERS, Mo., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Bone & Joint (ABJ) today announced continued investment in its workers' compensation referral coordination program for adjusters, nurse case managers, and employers across the region.

The workers' comp program joins a 24/7 musculoskeletal chat service that ABJ has operated for over a year, staffed by medically trained team members. Both reflect ABJ's view that access is worth investing in over time.

Workers' compensation partners now have a secure portal to submit referrals, upload documentation, and check status without phoning the practice. ABJ's coordination team works from a single queue, with case details extracted automatically at submission and partners notified as documents are ready.

"We're being deliberate about how employers experience ABJ," said Jason Muchow, CEO of Advanced Bone & Joint. "Workers' comp, the chat service, and the direct-to-employer conversations we're having all come back to the same goal. Local business leaders want to give their employees better access to care without the runaround. We want to be the group they call."

"Adjusters and case managers are juggling a lot," said Shannon Jones, Director of Operations at Advanced Bone & Joint. "When we make it easier for them to get a status update or upload a document, we're making it easier for their injured worker to get back to work."

"ABJ is showing what it looks like to treat access as an operational discipline, not a one-time project," said Chris Poole, CEO of Hatch. "By improving how patients and partners reach the practice, they're making sure care happens sooner and communication stays clear all the way through."

About Advanced Bone & Joint

Advanced Bone & Joint serves metro St. Louis with 20 orthopedic medical providers in three St. Charles County locations (St. Peters, O'Fallon, and Wentzville). Its specialists have advanced expertise in sports-related injuries, work-related injuries, joint reconstruction, wound care, urgent care, pain management, and foot and ankle surgery. For more information, call (636) 265-8022 or visit advancedboneandjoint.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is the referral management platform built for specialty care. The platform helps physician groups streamline how referrals are received, coordinated, and tracked, improving patient access and keeping referring providers informed throughout the care journey. Learn more at hatchcare.com.

SOURCE Advanced Bone & Joint