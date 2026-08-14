Advanced Cyberattacks Target Legal Professionals to Compromise Proceedings - NACABAR Announces CLE to Prepare Lawyers to Respond

Florida Bar-accredited technology course prepares legal professionals to detect workflow anomalies, preserve evidence and serve as first-line cyber defenders.

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent expert reports and federal judicial warnings describe advanced cyber threats aimed at lawyers and the digital systems supporting legal proceedings. The concern extends beyond theft and ransomware: researchers have assessed that cyber-attackers interfere with communications, filing, service, professional identity and records as part of operations directed at manipulating judicial outcomes.

NACABAR announces its Florida Bar-accredited technology CLE, "Cyber-Attacks Targeting Legal Professionals: Overview of Cyber-Threats and Early Detection Practices," offered live and via live cast at no cost.

Rather than announce itself through an outage, such activity may first appear as a changed court e-service list, an anomalous e-filing receipt, a missing docket-entry number, a compromised professional identity, an unexplained communication failure or an official-looking instruction that conflicts with established practice. Because these indicators emerge as legal artifacts, legal professionals may encounter them before conventional security tools do.

In response, informed through collaboration and information-sharing within the broader Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative ecosystem, the National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association, Inc. (NACABAR) developed the CLE Technology Course "Cyber-Attacks Targeting Legal Professionals: Overview of Cyber-Threats and Early Detection Practices" which was recently accredited by the Florida Bar and will be presented by NACABAR live and via live cast at no cost.

Jay Lewis Farrow, NACABAR's Chair and course facilitator stated: "The program is built around a simple operational reality: lawyers and legal staff often know that a legal artifact is wrong before a security product detects why, but they have not traditionally been trained or empowered to escalate that anomaly as a possible cyber event."

Farrow added: "Legal professionals should not be expected to become network engineers. In fact, forensic systems may show green lights - successful delivery, a valid certificate or an accepted login - while the document on a lawyer's desk contains an anomaly that cannot be dismissed as simply a bad day in court. Lawyers and staff need to trust their legal training and follow disciplined cyber-resilience practices to be prepared for any advanced cyber-threat."

According to NACABAR.ORG, the course helps legal professionals understand their role as a first line of cyber defense because attack indicators may first surface in routine workflows and teaches them to flag anomalies as detection signals and apply a Stop-Verify-Preserve-Escalate response. Course materials include real-world examples of anomalies that researchers assessed were products of cyber-manipulation.

NACABAR's related long-form analysis explains how small changes to identity, routing, service and record state can create legal consequences. Course information, registration and organizational presentation inquiries are available through NACABAR.ORG.

About NACABAR

The National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association, Inc. is an independent Florida nonprofit focused on legal-sector cybersecurity education, research, information sharing and resilience. As an approved CLE provider, it develops continuing education, training and incident-preservation frameworks. Florida Bar accreditation applies to CLE credit and does not constitute endorsement of NACABAR, the speaker, any report, research finding or opinion.

Media Contact

NACABAR Media Relations | [email protected]

SOURCE National Attorneys Cybersecurity Association, Inc.