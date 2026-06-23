Advanced Dallas Hospital Selects CareRev to Expand Flexible Nursing Workforce Across Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, a full-service acute care hospital with multi-specialty clinics, and a 24/7 low-wait ER, announced a strategic partnership with CareRev, the on-demand workforce platform for acute care nursing, to expand access to flexible clinical staffing solutions and strengthen workforce capacity across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Through this partnership, Advanced Dallas will leverage CareRev's technology to connect with qualified healthcare professionals and expand flexible work opportunities for clinicians across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Healthcare systems throughout Texas continue to face significant nurse staffing challenges as the state projects a deficit of 56,370 registered nurses by 2036, according to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies. Through CareRev's platform, Advanced Dallas staffing managers can quickly schedule pre-vetted registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, and other clinical professionals to address staffing shortages and fluctuating patient demand. The platform streamlines credentialing and onboarding processes, reducing administrative burden while providing healthcare professionals with direct access to quality job opportunities in their local market.

"We are excited to partner with CareRev and bring this innovative workforce solution to our organization and to clinicians across the DFW area," said Maryrose Jones, HR Director, Advanced Dallas. "This partnership allows us to offer greater flexibility for healthcare professionals while ensuring we have the clinical talent needed to deliver exceptional patient care. We believe this approach supports both our team members' work-life balance and our operational needs."

CareRev's entry into Dallas-Fort Worth represents significant growth for the platform and underscores the increasing demand for flexible, technology-enabled staffing solutions in Texas. Clinicians using CareRev gain control over their schedules, work autonomy, and the ability to build their careers on their own terms. Advanced Dallas joins hospitals and health systems nationwide that are leveraging CareRev's technology to build more resilient, flexible workforces while improving clinician experience and retention.

"We're thrilled for CareRev to enter the DFW market through a partnership with Advanced Dallas," said Larry Adams, SVP and Chief Nurse Executive, CareRev. "Advanced Dallas is taking a forward-thinking approach to workforce management—one that benefits both their organization and the clinical professionals they serve. This partnership reflects the future of healthcare staffing, where flexibility and technology work together to create better outcomes for everyone."

About Advanced Dallas Hospital

Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, a Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality accredited hospital, is here for Dallas residents' and surrounding communities' health and well-being. Advanced Dallas offers state-of-the-art diagnostics, surgical suites, multi-specialty clinics, private patient rooms, and a 24-hour emergency room. Advanced Dallas is committed to high-quality care and an unsurpassed patient experience. Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics is a location within the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System portfolio.

About CareRev

CareRev is the on-demand workforce platform for acute care nursing. CareRev improves nurse well-being and reduces costs for hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide by providing easy access to a flexible workforce through a Joint Commission Certified platform. More than 35,000 (and growing) highly qualified clinicians use the CareRev app to take control of their careers, working when and where they want. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 650 locations. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jenny Edelston

120/80 MKTG on behalf of CareRev

[email protected]

SOURCE CareRev