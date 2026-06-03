Advanced Green Holdings Engages Anglo-Suisse Capital in Connection With US$1 Billion Boco Tora Development in Belize

Cross-border investment bank to assist in the three-site eco-resort and residential development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Green Holdings, Inc. (AGH), developer of Boco Tora in Belize, today announced it has engaged Anglo-Suisse Capital, a cross-border investment bank, as its exclusive financial adviser in connection with the proposed financing for the Boco Tora resort and residential development in Belize.

The engagement relates to AGH's evaluation of financing alternatives for the development of Boco Tora whereby Anglo-Suisse Capital will serve as financial adviser for the development and construction of Boco Tora, working alongside AGH and its advisers. AGH is continuing to advance project planning, design, permitting and development activities while retaining responsibility for the project's operations and execution.

US$1B Boco Tora eco-resort in Belize engages Anglo-Suisse Capital as financial adviser Post this

The Boco Tora project was originated, curated and presented to Anglo-Suisse Capital by the UK-based Project Finance Exchange (PFX), led by CEO Richard Osmann.

Boco Tora is a luxury eco-resort and branded residential community planned across three sites in Belize. The flagship resort sits on an inland site in the Stann Creek District, set among highland jungle and creek frontage a short drive from the country's international gateway. A private-island resort is planned within the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and a waterfront property near Ladyville completes the portfolio.

Belize has emerged as one of the Caribbean basin's fastest-evolving hospitality markets, with overnight arrivals in 2025 around 9.6% above pre-pandemic levels and a growing pipeline of internationally branded resorts including Four Seasons and Six Senses now under construction. The United States accounts for approximately 70% of overnight visitors, providing a deep and proximate demand base for institutional-quality residential and resort product.

"Engaging Anglo-Suisse Capital marks a defining step for Boco Tora, bringing the institutional and strategic relationships and discipline we want behind a project of this scale and we share a commitment to building something lasting for Belize."

Herb Gray Dogan III, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Green Holdings.

"Belize is fast becoming an international destination and Boco Tora is the credible flagship the market has been waiting for. Anglo-Suisse Capital is delighted to support Advanced Green Holdings and our partners at PFX in bringing this project to completion."

Charles Hancock, Chief Executive of Anglo-Suisse Capital

About Advanced Green Holdings, Inc.

Advanced Green Holdings, Inc. is the developer of Boco Tora, a luxury eco-resort and branded residential community in Belize. AGH is led by a hospitality and finance team with experience across Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and institutional investment management. The Boco Tora development is structured across three coordinated sites in Belize, combining branded residential ownership with luxury resort operations.

About Anglo-Suisse Capital

Anglo-Suisse Capital is a cross-border investment bank advising companies, funds and professional investors on M&A, capital raising and secondary transactions worldwide. Its senior partners have advised on transactions totaling more than US$25 billion, drawing on a network of more than 2,000 institutional relationships including family offices, private equity, venture capital, sovereign wealth funds and strategic investors. The firm has particular depth in real estate and infrastructure. anglo-suisse.com

About Project Finance Exchange (PFX)

Project Finance Exchange (PFX) is a UK-based project finance platform supporting large infrastructure and real estate developments worldwide. PFX works with Anglo-Suisse Capital and other project finance focused funds on origination, curation and structuring across infrastructure, energy, hospitality and other market sectors. pfx.exchange

Media Contact

Andres Estrada, Vice President, Media

Advanced Green Holdings, Inc.

[email protected] | ph. +1-213-315-1059

www.bocotora.com

Anglo-Suisse Capital

Charles Hancock, Chief Executive

[email protected] | +44 79 7969 0666

anglo-suisse.com

This announcement is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offering of securities will be made solely through definitive offering documents.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of the engagement of Anglo-Suisse Capital, the proposed financing of the Boco Tora resort and residential development in Belize, the anticipated timing, structure and completion thereof, and the intentions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about AGH and the project, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the ability to execute and complete the financing on the anticipated terms or at all; general domestic and foreign business, economic and financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding; volatility and uncertainty in the credit and financial markets; risks inherent in the real estate and hospitality business including counterparty defaults, illiquidity of real estate investments, environmental matters, and natural disasters; volatility and changes in laws and the application, enforcement or interpretation thereof (including tax laws and rates); epidemics or pandemics; the loss of key personnel; the outcome of any legal proceedings; and acts of terrorism and war. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. AGH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly release the results of any revisions to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

SOURCE Boco Tora