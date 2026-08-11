Advanced IT Welcomes Janet McKinnerney as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Finance Executive to Strengthen Financial Strategy,

Operational Performance, and Long-Term Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced IT Concepts, LLC (Advanced IT) a leading provider of IT enterprise services, training operations, and foreign military training solutions supporting government and defense missions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet McKinnerney, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Janet McKinnerney, CPA, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, Advanced IT Concepts

In this role, McKinnerney will lead Advanced IT's financial planning, reporting, budgeting, forecasting, cash management, internal controls, and regulatory compliance activities. She will work closely with the executive leadership team to strengthen financial operations, support informed decision-making, and position the company for sustainable growth.

McKinnerney brings more than 30 years of progressive financial leadership experience across government contracting, aerospace, manufacturing, technology, and global business operations. Her background includes financial planning and analysis, cost management, investment analysis, pricing, systems implementation, internal controls, and compliance with government contracting requirements.

Before joining Advanced IT, McKinnerney served as Group Controller for Coherent Corp., providing financial leadership across multiple U.S. sites. Her prior roles include North America Finance Director at Alight Solutions, Director of Finance at Cobham Mission Systems, Controller at Sypris Electronics, and Finance Manager at Honeywell Aerospace. Throughout her career, she has led finance teams, implemented process improvements, strengthened forecasting and reporting, and partnered with operations and program leaders to improve organizational performance.

"I am excited to join Advanced IT and contribute to a company with a strong mission, talented people, and significant opportunities for continued growth," says Janet McKinnerney, Chief Financial Officer at Advanced IT. "I look forward to working across the organization to strengthen financial insight, enhance operational decision-making, and build scalable processes that support the company's employees, customers, and long-term objectives."

McKinnerney earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

"Janet brings the depth of financial expertise, disciplined leadership, and collaborative approach Advanced IT needs as we continue to grow," says Juan Navarro, President and CEO of Advanced IT.

"Her experience in financial strategy, government compliance, operational finance, and organizational transformation will strengthen our infrastructure and help ensure we remain positioned to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

The appointment reflects Advanced IT's continued investment in experienced leadership and scalable business operations. Like the company's recent executive appointments, the release emphasizes leadership experience, operational excellence, and continued mission-focused growth.

About Advanced IT Concepts (Advanced IT):

Advanced IT Concepts (Advanced IT) is a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions and services, specializing in systems integration, professional services, cybersecurity, and training support. Dedicated to enabling mission success, Advanced IT partners with defense and federal agencies to deliver innovative, reliable, and forward-thinking solutions. For more information, visit www.aitc-llc.com.

SOURCE Advanced IT Concepts, LLC