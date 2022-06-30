Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market: 60% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stationary - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AHCZS, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market: Growing Adoption of Advanced Lead Batteries in Emerging Golf Cart Market to Drive the Market Growth

Globally, the golf cart market is expected to continue to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rise in popularity of golf as a game in developed countries such as the US and the UK. Golf carts are being used for commercial purposes along with their use in golf courses. For instance, in several countries, golf carts are being used in shopping malls, zoos, and large residential complexes to carry elderly people. The low maintenance requirement of battery-powered golf carts and the rise in the inclination of end-users toward sustainable energy solutions have driven the demand for advanced and low-maintenance electric golf carts during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of stringent emission control regulations from authorities further fuels market growth. Therefore, the adoption of electric golf carts by end-users such as golf clubs, airports, malls, and residential societies is increasing, which is driving the demand for golf cart batteries. This, in turn, drives the global advanced lead-acid battery market.

Some of the Major Advanced Lead-acid Battery Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AHCZS

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

The advanced lead-acid battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as high product differentiation to compete in the market.

Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market: Increasing Competition from Lithium-ion Batteries to Hamper the Market Growth

The market for lithium-ion batteries is growing at a rapid rate, which is posing competition for other battery types. The price is a major factor that distinguishes lithium-ion from other batteries. However, leading lithium-ion battery vendors are working on technological advances and reducing the cost. For instance, Tesla Inc., a US-based energy storage and automotive company, announced that it would reduce the cost of lithium-ion batteries to $100 per kWh by 2020 after the commissioning of Tesla Gigafactory. Moreover, the rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries in applications such as data centers, EVs, and automobiles owing to the decline in their price and other benefits, is boosting the market for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are safe and environmentally clean products. They can be charged in a normal room as no acid fumes are associated with the charging of these batteries. These advantages of lithium-ion batteries are the biggest threat to the market for advanced lead-acid batteries as demand for replacing lead-acid batteries with modern lithium-ion batteries is increasing. Hence, the continuous adoption and declining cost of lithium-ion batteries are expected to hinder the growth of the global advanced lead-acid battery market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Renewable electricity market (with energy storage)

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 26: Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 36: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 38: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.6 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 49: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH - Product and service

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

Exhibit 50: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 52: Clarios - Product and service

10.4 Clarios

Exhibit 53: Clarios - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 57: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Business segments

10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 59: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 62: EnerSys - Business segments

10.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 63: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 64: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: EnerSys - Segment focus



Exhibit 66: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments

10.9 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 72: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments

10.10 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 80: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 85: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.12 The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 87: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources



Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

