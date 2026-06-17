ADVANCED PATHOLOGY SOLUTIONS, PLLC ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION OF DOJ INVESTIGATION

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Pathology Solutions, PLLC ("APS") announced today that it conclusively resolved matters previously under review by the U.S. Department of Justice and related federal agencies.

The settlement concludes the government's investigation into allegations concerning APS's Lean Lab program, including matters relating to the technical components of laboratory services performed by its Lean Lab partners. The settlement is not an admission of liability by APS. APS denies any wrongdoing and is pleased the company will move forward with full confidence in its business operations.

"This resolution brings closure to a process that has spanned several years and allows us to remain focused on supporting physicians, serving patients, and advancing our laboratory services," said Kevin Hannah, CEO of APS. "We appreciate the opportunity to move forward and continue delivering high-quality pathology services while maintaining a strong commitment to compliance and regulatory excellence."

APS was cooperative throughout the government's investigation and has invested substantial resources into strengthening its compliance infrastructure. The company will continue to evaluate and enhance its compliance program to ensure that both the government and its partners can have confidence in its operations and its commitment to operating with transparency, accountability, and adherence to all applicable federal healthcare program requirements.

The settlement provides finality regarding the matters addressed during the government's investigation and allows APS to remain focused on serving physicians and patients nationwide.

"We are proud of the compliance-focused organization we have built and the improvements we have made throughout this process," said Hannah. "Our team is excited to turn the page and focus on the future."

About Advanced Pathology Solutions, PLLC

Advanced Pathology Solutions, PLLC is an anatomic pathology laboratory headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas. APS provides pathology services and laboratory solutions to physician practices and healthcare providers across the United States.

SOURCE Advanced Pathology Solutions, PLLC