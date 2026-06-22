AdvanCell Signs 128,000 Square Foot, Full Building Lease at IQHQ's Innovation Park in Andover, Massachusetts

Newly Constructed Phase 2 now 100% Leased

Further Solidifies Innovation Park as Boston's Premier Advanced Manufacturing Destination

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQHQ, Inc. today announced that AdvanCell has signed a long-term ~128,000 square foot lease for the entire 1 Corporate Drive building at Innovation Park, IQHQ's premier life science and advanced manufacturing campus in Andover, Massachusetts. The transaction is one of the largest life science leases in Greater Boston this year and brings the newly constructed Phase 2 of Innovation Park to 100% leased. AdvanCell's decision to locate at Innovation Park after a broad search and competitive process underscores the strength of the park – as measured by access to talent, utilities, and purpose-built infrastructure in an idyllic, heavily amenitized campus.

IQHQ's Innovation Park (Andover, MA) - Boston’s Premier Advanced Manufacturing Destination

Innovation Park is situated within an established and growing life science manufacturing corridor, where users pull well-trained talent from Greater Boston as well as Southern New Hampshire. The campus benefits from robust, in-place infrastructure in a municipality that welcomes these uses; Andover holds MassBio's Platinum BioReady designation, which is the highest of MassBio's four-tier rating system. AdvanCell will also join Generate Biomedicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENB) on campus, a Flagship Pioneering spinout that recently completed its ~$400 million initial public offering in February 2026. In total, Innovation Park is 340,000 square feet and beyond requisite infrastructure it also offers best-in-class amenities including a full-service café and coffee bar, a high-end fitness center with locker rooms, large communal conferencing, EV charging, bike storage, and 24/7 facility management and security. Read more about the campus here: Innovation Park

"IQHQ is pleased to welcome AdvanCell to Innovation Park, and we look forward to being in business together long term" said TJ Silvey, Chief Investment Officer of IQHQ. "AdvanCell's leadership team brings deep experience in radioligand therapy and a proven track record of building successful commercial-scale companies and delivering approved therapies to patients. IQHQ's mission is to support companies like AdvanCell with capital and space to move their science forward, and we are proud to be their partner."

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha therapies for patients with cancer. The company's lead clinical candidate, ²¹²Pb-ADVC001 (ADVC001), is a PSMA-targeted alpha therapy being developed for prostate cancer, a disease that accounts for approximately 300,000 new diagnoses and 35,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. The Andover site is expected to support AdvanCell's continued growth as the company advances ADVC001 toward late-stage development and scales its proprietary Lead-212 manufacturing capabilities for Phase 3 and future commercial production.

"Innovation Park is the ideal setting for our global headquarters and first manufacturing site in the U.S. — a well-located, best-in-class campus suited for cGMP manufacturing and owned by a landlord who understands advanced therapeutic manufacturing," said Dayle Hogg, Chief Operating Officer of AdvanCell. "This site will be foundational to AdvanCell's next stage of growth, enabling us to scale our proprietary Lead-212 targeted alpha therapy manufacturing for Phase 3 and future commercial production. We appreciate IQHQ's partnership and the city of Andover's support."

IQHQ still has one remaining ~137,000 square foot availability at Innovation Park, which is 100% completed turnkey cGMP space comprised of fully facilitized Grade B, C and D clean rooms, lab, office, warehouse and support areas for an integrated life science manufacturing operation. This space at 4 Corporate offers unmatched speed-to-market for a user seeking a facility that is ready to manufacture in and requires no upfront capital for improvements. Prospective tenants and brokers can explore the Innovation Park campus and view the latest availability at 4 Corporate Drive here.

About IQHQ

IQHQ owns and develops purpose-built life science and advanced technology real estate in Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and the Golden Triangle, UK. Our districts offer best-in-market locations, unmatched access to talent via strong transit access, differentiated amenities and cutting-edge architecture and design. We have a long track record of partnering with leading innovators to deliver the capital and space they need to advance their mission. To learn more, visit iqhqreit.com.

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By leveraging its proprietary Lead-212 platform, advanced and scalable manufacturing and world-class clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for patients with cancer globally. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

TJ Silvey

Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE IQHQ, Inc.