Advantage Services Group Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with Acquisition of Priority One Heating & Air Conditioning

EUGENE, Ore., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Services Group ("ASG"), a high-growth residential services platform, announced today its acquisition of Priority One Heating & Air Conditioning ("Priority One"), a premier provider of HVAC services serving Eugene, Springfield, and the surrounding Lane County communities.

The acquisition marks a significant step in ASG's mission to build a world-class, integrated home services team across the United States. Priority One, which has served the Willamette Valley since 1998, brings a reputation for technical excellence and a loyal customer base to the ASG platform.

"Priority One is the gold standard for local service in Eugene, Oregon," said David Williams, CEO of Advantage Services Group. "As we continue to build a best-in-class team focused on long-term growth, finding partners like Priority One – who have spent nearly three decades earning the trust of their community – is essential. We are excited to provide Dave Wederquist and his team with the resources needed to accelerate their growth while maintaining the high standards of workmanship their customers expect."

Following the acquisition, Priority One will continue to operate under its existing brand, preserving its local identity while gaining access to ASG's robust operational infrastructure.

"Our team is incredibly proud of the legacy we've built since 1998," said Dave Wederquist, General Manager of Priority One. "By joining Advantage Services Group, we are securing the future of our company. ASG understands that 'great teams build great companies,' and their focus on culture and employee success makes them the perfect partner to help us serve our customers for the next 25 years."

This transaction represents ASG's continued momentum in the residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical sectors, targeting market-leading companies with strong local relationships and operational excellence.

About Advantage Services Group

Advantage Services Group is a leading residential service platform dedicated to building a world-class company through a "people-first" culture. Focused on long-term growth and technical superiority, ASG partners with elite home service brands across the U.S. to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit advantage-services.com.

About Priority One Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded in 1998 and based in Eugene, Oregon, Priority One Heating & Air Conditioning is a full-service HVAC provider specializing in the installation, maintenance, and repair of furnaces, heat pumps, and air conditioning systems. Known for its community commitment, Priority One is a trusted partner for homeowners throughout the Willamette Valley. For more information, visit priorityoneheating.com.

SOURCE Advantage Services Group (“ASG”)