AdvantageLumber.com Becomes First in the Lumber Industry to Offer a Full Range of Accoya® Wood Products Online

SARASOTA, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageLumber.com, a leading direct to consumer supplier of luxury building products, proudly announces that it is the first company in the lumber industry to offer a full range of Accoya® wood products available for purchase online.

Buy Accoya Wood Online from AdvantageLumber.com Speed Speed Accoya Gray Decking Accoya Wood Siding

Building on its legacy as an industry innovator, AdvantageLumber.com continues to redefine how customers source high performance building materials. The company was the first to successfully sell long length lumber products like Ipe decking online as early as 2009, an achievement that remains a challenge for many competitors even today.

Unlike standard eCommerce shipments that rely on small package ground delivery, lumber products often require LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) freight due to their length and size. Even in 2026, many suppliers have yet to overcome this logistical hurdle. AdvantageLumber.com's expertise in nationwide LTL shipping allows customers to conveniently order long length, premium wood products online and have them delivered directly to their home or job site.

Accoya wood is a solid wood product that has been modified with a non-toxic treatment known to enhance the durability and stability of the wood. Accoya has seen a surge in demand due to its proven performance in exterior applications. However, sourcing Accoya locally can be difficult, with many lumber yards unable to stock it or facing long lead times.

AdvantageLumber.com's direct-to-consumer (D2C) model solves this problem by offering a comprehensive selection of Accoya wood products, including:

Decking

Siding & Cladding

Ceiling & Soffit

Railing

Fencing

Custom milled profiles

Consistent pricing delivered in the USA and Internationally

With four strategically located manufacturing facilities across the United States, AdvantageLumber.com stocks Accoya wood and provides custom milling services to meet exact project specifications. This infrastructure enables the company to deliver orders in as little as one week, significantly faster than many traditional suppliers.

"Customers were coming to us frustrated because they simply couldn't find Accoya wood locally or were facing long delays," said Jon Fletcher, National Sales Manager at AdvantageLumber.com. "We built our program around solving that problem by stocking Accoya, offering custom milling, and delivering it quickly. Our goal is to make high performance materials like Accoya easy to access for homeowners and contractors alike."

While some suppliers may offer Accoya products, many do not stock inventory or provide custom milling services, often resulting in extended wait times. Additionally, most competitors charge for product samples.

AdvantageLumber.com sets itself apart by:

Stocking Accoya wood in the USA

Offering custom milling from four U.S. factories

Providing fast, direct to job site delivery

Supplying free samples to customers

By combining innovation in logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and customer service, AdvantageLumber.com continues to lead the industry in making premium building products more accessible than ever before.

For more information or to order Accoya wood products online, visit www.AdvantageLumber.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Ivancic

AdvantageLumber.com

Phone: 1-877-232-3915

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.AdvantageLumber.com

SOURCE AdvantageLumber.com