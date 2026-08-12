Advilex and UnicornForms Launch Integrated Solution for PPWR Compliance and Digital Product Passport Readiness

Partnership combines Advilex regulatory expertise and ARCAIS™ compliance technology with UnicornForms® secure, independently verifiable document infrastructure.

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advilex (www.advilex.com), the regulatory compliance firm behind the ARCAIS™ platform, and UnicornForms® (www.unicornforms.com), a provider of document trust infrastructure, today announced an integrated solution that helps manufacturers meet Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements and prepare for emerging Digital Product Passport (DPP) obligations.

As of today, Regulation (EU) 2025/40 (PPWR) is in effect for packaging conformity and technical documentation requirements. Manufacturers are also preparing for product-specific DPP requirements phased in under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

Under PPWR, a declaration of conformity for each packaging type, backed by technical documentation, supplier declarations, and related data, is required. As a result, compliance teams must maintain a growing, controlled, and accessible portfolio of evidence for up to ten years, across audits, customs controls, market-surveillance reviews, and ongoing supplier management.

Building these capabilities now controls costs and streamlines compliance with analogous frameworks such as California's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program. For exporters to Europe, EU packaging rules, conformance evidence, and regulatory traceability have already become a cross-border issue.

The Advilex ARCAIS™–UnicornForms® solution addresses these challenges by combining a governed system of record with a secure system of evidence.

The Advilex ARCAIS™ platform serves as the central source of truth, managing supplier declarations, technical documentation, product and packaging data, regulatory assessments, approvals, version control, change management, and audit trails. Learn more at www.advilex.com.

UnicornForms® transforms approved ARCAIS™ records into cryptographically verifiable, tamper-evident artifacts and enables secure, role-based access for authorities, customers, auditors, and other stakeholders. Through a secure Trust Portal, QR codes on packaging can resolve to customized content. Learn more at www.unicornforms.com.

"Our clients consistently tell us they do not want to be left alone with a tool," said Dr. Robert Janssen, Founder and CEO of Advilex. "They need regulatory expertise and technology in one accountable offering. Together, we are giving manufacturers a practical path from supplier data to defensible PPWR evidence while building the foundation for DPP readiness."

"Manufacturers need more than generated documents; they need to demonstrate that those documents are authentic and trusted over time," said Patrick Waldo, Founder and CEO of UnicornForms. "By transforming regulatory data into independently verifiable evidence, we provide manufacturers and their stakeholders with a secure compliance access point for audits, inspections, and regulatory reviews."

The solution is available now across industries including food and beverage, packaging, lubricants, detergents, chemicals, paints and coatings, textiles, and related supply chains.

Advilex and UnicornForms will showcase the solution at Lubricant Expo Europe, Messe Düsseldorf, 15–17 September 2026.

About Advilex

Advilex Information Solutions, LLC provides regulatory compliance consulting and software for product safety, chemicals, packaging and supply-chain regulation. Its ARCAIS™ platform supports global manufacturers across food and beverage, packaging, lubricants and specialty chemicals. Advilex combines international regulatory experience with expert-led, AI-enabled compliance technology.

About UnicornForms

UnicornForms® provides trust infrastructure, document management and workflow automation for regulated documents. Its platform generates, signs, seals, verifies and preserves compliance records so they remain independently verifiable during audits, inspections and regulatory reviews.

ARCAIS™ is a trademark of Advilex Information Solutions, LLC. • UnicornForms® is a registered trademark of UNICORNFORMS, INC.

SOURCE Advilex Information Solutions LLC