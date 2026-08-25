Advisors Asset Management and Wilshire Launch AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund

Interval fund provides individual investors with access to diversified small and middle market infrastructure investments positioned to benefit from long-term megatrends.

MONUMENT, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand grows for infrastructure investments, Advisors Asset Management (AAM) and Wilshire announced the launch of the AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund (AAWIX / AAWDX / AAWSX), enabling individual investors to participate in a private asset class that has historically been available primarily to large institutions. Sun Life Financial Inc., a global financial services organization with approximately $1.2 trillion in assets under management, has committed $150 million in seed capital to the Fund.

The AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund is designed to provide investors with access to a portfolio of global infrastructure assets positioned to benefit from long-term megatrends including digitalization, transportation, the energy transition, and social infrastructure. The Fund focuses on small- and middle-market opportunities, where specialized sourcing, value creation initiatives, and reduced competition may enhance return potential and diversification benefits.

"Private infrastructure has delivered compelling risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors for decades, yet access within the broader wealth channel has remained limited," said Cliff Corso, Chief Executive Officer and President of Advisors Asset Management. "The AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund helps bridge that gap. Through our partnership with Wilshire, we are providing access to private infrastructure through an interval fund structure designed to meet the needs of individual investors."

The Fund is sub-advised by Wilshire, a global financial services firm with approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under advisement and $33.2 billion in alternative assets under management.¹ Since 1972, Wilshire has been dedicated to improving investment outcomes for institutional investors and financial intermediaries worldwide, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, and wealth management firms. The firm has built its private markets capabilities in-house since 1984.

"We believe the world is at a pivotal moment, as powerful megatrends drive a significant need for new and upgraded infrastructure," said Jason Schwarz, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire. "The AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund is designed to capture opportunities arising from these trends. We are excited to bring our decades of private markets expertise to a broader range of investors."

Through the Fund, investors gain exposure to difficult-to-access infrastructure managers and investment opportunities. Wilshire manages the Fund alongside similar infrastructure mandates for its institutional clients. The Fund invests across infrastructure funds, secondaries, and co-investments, providing diversified exposure across managers, strategies, and underlying assets.

Structured as an evergreen interval fund, the AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund is available for daily purchase with a minimum investment of $5,000.2 The Fund does not require ongoing capital calls and provides tax reporting through Form 1099 rather than Schedule K-1, offering a streamlined investment experience for individual investors.

About Advisors Asset Management

With roots dating back to 1979, AAM has become a trusted resource for financial professionals. The firm offers access to alternative investments, exchange-traded funds, fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132

For more information, visit www.aamlive.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/advisors-asset-management-inc-/

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a leading global financial services firm and trusted partner to a diverse range of approximately 300 leading institutional investors and financial intermediaries.3 Our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets and manages $183 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026.1 Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide. The firm has been providing services in the private markets since 1984; these capabilities were and continue to be developed in-house. In 1996, Wilshire created a specialized private markets practice to meet the growing institutional investor appetite for private markets investments. Wilshire's private markets investment due diligence is led by local teams in North America, Europe and Asia allowing a combined global perspective with local market presence. Wilshire seeks to create high-performing diversified private markets solutions that prudently manage portfolio risk, compensate investors for illiquidity and meet or exceed clients' risk-adjusted return expectations. More information on Wilshire can be found at www.wilshire.com.

Glossary of Terms

A co-investment is in an investment, alongside a general partner, in an infrastructure asset or private infrastructure company.

is in an investment, alongside a general partner, in an infrastructure asset or private infrastructure company. An evergreen interval fund is a type of closed-end fund that offers investors limited liquidity through scheduled periodic repurchase offers, rather than daily redemptions like a mutual fund.

is a type of closed-end fund that offers investors limited liquidity through scheduled periodic repurchase offers, rather than daily redemptions like a mutual fund. Secondaries involve buying existing interests in either Primary Funds from an investor ("LP-led") or private assets from a General Partner ("GP-led").

involve buying existing interests in either Primary Funds from an investor ("LP-led") or private assets from a General Partner ("GP-led"). Small and middle-market infrastructure opportunities include transaction sizes of approximately $100 million to $2 billion, and Portfolio Fund sizes of approximately $500 million to $5 billion.

Additional Important Information

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All amounts are shown in US$.

As of 3/31/2026. Assets under advisement refers to the total amount of assets (inclusive of assets under management) attributable to all of Wilshire's advisory relationships, including various consulting and advisory relationships for which Wilshire provides investment advisory services without engaging, on either a discretionary or non-discretionary basis, in the direct management of a client's portfolio. Assets under management refers to the amount of assets attributable to securities portfolios for which Wilshire provides discretionary and non-discretionary asset management services and is calculated differently than "regulatory assets under management". The minimum initial investment for Class S Shares (AAWSX) and Class D Shares (AAWDX) is $5,000, subject to certain exceptions, and minimum subsequent investments are $1,000. The minimum initial investment for Class I Shares (AAWIX) is $1,000,000, and minimum subsequent investments are $1,000. As of 12/31/2025. Includes institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and Wilshire-sponsored vehicles. Does not include individual retirement plans and retail investors via financial intermediary platforms.

Before investing, carefully consider the AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund's (the "Fund") investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.aamlive.com. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risks. The Fund should be considered a speculative investment that entails substantial risks, and a prospective investor should invest in the Fund only if it can sustain a complete loss of its investment. Fund fees and expenses may offset trading profits. Fund shares are illiquid and appropriate only as a long-term investment. There is no market exchange available for shares of the Fund thereby making them difficult to liquidate. Use of leverage may increase the Fund's volatility. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments may consist of loans to small and/or less well-established privately held companies that have reduced access to the capital markets, resulting in diminished capital resources and the ability to withstand financial distress. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company that continuously offers its shares. An investment in the Fund should be considered a speculative investment that entails substantial risks, including but not limited to the following:

You will not have access to the money you invest for an extended period of time

You will not be able to sell your Shares regardless of how the Fund performs.

Because you will be unable to sell your Shares, you will be unable to reduce your exposure to Shares upon any market downturn.

The Fund does not intend to list its Shares on any securities exchange and the Fund does not expect a secondary market in its Shares to develop.

The Fund has implemented a Share repurchase program, but the Fund is required to repurchase only 5% (and may not repurchase more than 25%) of its outstanding Shares per quarter.

Shares are appropriate only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk, do not require a liquid investment, and for whom an investment in the Fund does not constitute a complete investment program.

The amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

The Fund's distributions may be funded from offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. A return of capital to shareholders is a return of a portion of their original investment in the Fund, thereby reducing the tax basis of their investment. As a result of such reduction in tax basis, shareholders may have taxable gains in connection with the sale of Shares, even if such Shares are sold at a loss relative to the shareholder's original investment.

Fund distributions may also be funded from the waiver or payment of certain expenses by the Advisor that will be subject to repayment in the future. The repayment of any amounts owed to the Advisor will reduce the future distributions to which you would otherwise be entitled.

Infrastructure companies may be subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business, including economic slowdown, supply and demand volatility, increased competition, fluctuations in usage, expenses, and revenue, lack of fuel availability, energy conservation policies, technological obsolescence and changes in interest rates, regulations, or fiscal and monetary policy. Property values may fall due to increasing vacancies or declining rents resulting from unanticipated economic, legal, cultural or technological developments. There is no regular market for interest in infrastructure assets, which typically must be sold in privately negotiated transactions that can occur at a discount to the stated NAV.

The Fund will allocate a portion of its assets to multiple investment funds, and shareholders will bear two layers of fees and expenses: management fees and administrative expenses at the Fund level, and asset-based management fees, carried interests, incentive allocations or fees and expenses at the Investment Fund level.

A significant portion of the Fund's investments will likely be priced by investment funds in the absence of a readily available market and may be priced based on determinations of fair value, which may prove to be inaccurate. Please see the prospectus for additional information.

The AAM Wilshire Infrastructure Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar, Wilshire and AAM are not affiliated.

CRN: 2026-0731-13663 R

CONTACT:

AAM Media Contact:

Matthew Bono

JConnelly

(973) 590-9110

[email protected]

Wilshire Media Contact:

‍Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Advisors Asset Management; Wilshire