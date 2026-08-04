Advocate Technologies Emerges From Stealth with Commercial Insurance Industry's First Standardized Pricing and Coverage Benchmarks

Data Network Draws on $7.3 Billion in Real-World Premiums Across 70,000 Policies to Bring Price and Coverage Transparency to a Trillion Dollar Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Technologies, the commercial insurance benchmarking platform, today announced its public launch after operating in stealth since 2020. The company has raised $18 million in seed funding from Vestigo Ventures, Brewer Lane, MetaProp, and select family offices, and is introducing the industry's first standardized pricing and coverage benchmarks for commercial insurance.

For buyers of commercial insurance, knowing how their policy compares to market price and coverage standards is a key purchasing factor. Advocate brings both together into a platform for brokers, lenders, risk managers and asset owners. Built on $7.3 billion in premiums and 70,000 policies, Advocate's platform enables policy servicing, proposal generation, coverage analysis, portfolio-wide gap assessment, insights into carrier appetite and carrier pricing. In minutes, Advocate's AI reads each policy and benchmarks it against market data, replacing days of manual review while identifying material coverage gaps and premiums that can be 100%+ above market averages.

"You can find the market price and financial details of any stock, bond, derivative, or other products traded in global markets, except for insurance," said Ashwin Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Advocate Technologies. "Every major market has gone through a transparency event that enables practitioners to better serve customers. When it happens, the market expands. Commercial insurance professionals are waiting for this shift so they can better serve customers, and we are here to enable it."

Advocate's platform is powered by a proprietary World Insurance Model (WIM), an AI engine that reads unstructured and nonuniform insurance policy documents and resolves them into Advocate's proprietary standardized structure, putting accurate price and coverage-quality benchmarks directly in practitioners' hands. WIM turns decades of broker and risk manager judgment into something repeatable, giving property owners a clear line of sight into each transaction and the ability to identify where they may be overpaying, underinsured, or exposed to avoidable risk.

"Commercial insurance has always depended on unwritten market memory: what a broker or risk manager has seen before, who they can call, and how quickly they can interpret a complex policy," said Dimitris Psaropoulos, CTO and co-founder of Advocate Technologies. "We built Advocate to turn that memory into data."

"We can take any policy and evaluate its price, coverage quality, and compliance against real transaction data, giving a view of the market that used to take decades of experience to build," said David Haddad, Head of Product Engineering at Advocate Technologies. "The hard part was turning judgment into something structured, repeatable, and comparable across the entire market."

As brokers, lenders, risk managers, and property owners use Advocate for benchmarking, compliance, and portfolio oversight, the underlying data network grows, delivering increasingly valuable insights to every user.

Commercial insurance professionals can sign up and access benchmarks at advocate.app in under 60 seconds, with no sales calls or other barriers required. Market data is released weekly through the Advocate Insurance Desk, a 30-minute pricing recap available at https://www.advocate.app/advocate-tv

About Advocate Technologies:

Advocate Technologies built the commercial insurance industry's first standardized pricing and coverage benchmark platform. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Prague and Athens, the company was founded in 2020 by CEO Ashwin Agarwal and CTO Dimitris Psaropoulos. Advocate's Market Terminal gives independent brokers, commercial lenders, loan servicers, and commercial property owners real-time access to pricing benchmarks and coverage quality comparisons across their portfolios, tracking insurance compliance across more than $1.3 trillion in commercial real estate assets. Additional information is available at advocate.app.

SOURCE Advocate Technologies