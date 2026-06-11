IRVING, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Electrical & Motor Controls (AEAMC) is proud to announce that our bolted pressure switch retrofit has been recognized as the gold winner in the industrial services, monitoring, and platforms category of the 2026 Plant Engineering Product of the Year Awards.

AEAMC Bolted Pressure Switch Retrofit Wins Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award

AEAMC provides electrical solutions for discontinued electric power distribution equipment, including molded- and insulated-case circuit breakers, motor controls, and UL 508A panelboards. Our life-extension solutions replace aging bolted pressure switches by retrofitting modern, current-series circuit breakers, such as the Square D MTZ, Eaton MDS, ABB Emax, and GE Power Break II. We build safer, smarter systems that enhance reliability and reduce incident energy levels to improve electrical safety for personnel.

Our engineers will recommend a tailored retrofill solution designed to fit your existing switchboard with minimal modification. Each kit includes all necessary drawings, instructions, and hardware for efficient field installation. Remote operation and advanced communication capabilities can also be integrated into the solution. Download this brochure to learn more.

As a Group CBS company, we have access to the industry's largest inventory of equipment and parts, electrical safety solutions, and field services through the Power of One. We partner with CBS Field Services, a NETA-accredited company, to offer complete turnkey retrofit solutions. From outage coordination to installation and testing, our experienced team manages every step of the process.

To request a quote or discuss a custom solution for your application, contact us at AEAMC.com or call 800-289-2757.

About AEAMC

Advanced Electrical & Motor Controls (AEAMC) is a certified UL 508A industrial control panel builder specializing in the sale and service of insulated-case circuit breakers, molded-case circuit breakers, bolted pressure switches, panelboards, switchboards, motor controls, bus plugs, bus ducts, and renewal and replacement parts. Our life extension services keep electrical equipment technology current with minimal downtime. For more information, visit AEAMC.com or call 800-289-2757.

SOURCE AEAMC