Organizations adopt a Statement of Shared Principles supporting consistent underground utilities safety guidance and industry best practices

MILWAUKEE and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the Common Ground Alliance (CGA) today announced a Statement of Shared Principles affirming the organizations' commitment to advancing safe digging awareness, supporting consistent industry guidance, and promoting best practices for contacting 811 before digging and operating equipment around underground infrastructure.

Under the recommendation, the decal could appear on all applicable new equipment sold in the U.S. by August 2027. Post this AEM President & CEO Megan Tanel and Common Ground Alliance President & CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle speak on the importance of this partnership to expand 811 safety awareness and messaging across new equipment sold in the US. Speed Speed AEM President & CEO Megan Tanel Common Ground Alliance President & CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle

As one of the first tangible actions under the shared principles, AEM and CGA are recommending that non-highway equipment manufacturers add an 811-reminder decal to equipment that may unintentionally dig into underground utilities. Such contact can cause power outages, utility service interruptions and lead to serious injury or death of the operator or innocent bystanders. The decal reminds operators to contact 811 to have underground utilities marked before they begin work. Under the recommendation, the decal could appear on all applicable new equipment sold into the U.S. market by August 2027.

"Our members build the machines that build, feed and power the world, and safety is central to that work," said Megan Tanel, AEM president and CEO. "Adding an 811 decal is a simple, visible way for equipment manufacturers to remind operators to contact 811 before digging or working near underground infrastructure. We are proud to work with CGA to help share this important safety message across the industry."

Endorsed by the boards of both organizations, the best practice positions the operators of equipment as the last line of defense against underground utility strikes. In 2025 alone, an estimated 213,985 damages to underground infrastructure were reported across the United States. The initiative directly supports CGA's goal to reduce damages to underground infrastructure and keep workers and communities both safe and connected to critical utilities.

"Preventing damage to underground infrastructure is a shared responsibility, and this best practice will remind equipment operators closest to the dig to contact 811 before starting their work," said Sarah K. Magruder Lyle, President and CEO of the Common Ground Alliance. "When non-road equipment manufacturers stand with us, we reach operators before a shovel ever hits the ground. That's how we reduce our top driver of damages every year, which is failure to contact 811 before digging."

The recommendation covers both new and existing equipment. For new machines, participating manufacturers will apply the decal during production. For equipment already in the field, equipment owners can request a no-cost license from CGA to reproduce the official 811 decal and retrofit their fleets. Program details, artwork, and licensing information can be found on the CGA's website.

Organizers emphasize that safe digging is not solely a construction issue. Farmers and other agricultural operators can also be at risk of striking underground lines in fields, farmyards, and rural rights-of-way, which makes this simple reminder relevant well beyond traditional jobsites. The initiative is intended to raise awareness across every sector where equipment may dig, pull, or impact underground infrastructure.

"As manufacturers, we provide the equipment, so we have a role to play in reminding every operator to contact 811 if the ground is not clearly marked for utilities," said Kevin Thomas, executive vice president, Industrial Equipment Division, at Alamo Group Inc. and 2027 show Chair of The Utility Expo. "Attendees can expect to see this decal on equipment across the show floor at The Utility Expo 2027 — a clear signal that our industry takes damage prevention seriously."

The Statement of Shared Principles reflects AEM and CGA's commitment to working together beyond a single initiative to advance consistent safety guidance, expand industry education, and promote practical tools that help prevent damage to underground infrastructure. The 811-reminder decal is an early example of how that collaboration can translate into action for manufacturers, equipment owners, and operators across the industries that build, feed, and power our world.

About AEM

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is the North American-based international trade group representing non-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,100 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports over 2.2 million jobs and contributes $415 billion to the economy every year.

About CGA

Common Ground Alliance (CGA) is a member-driven association of nearly 4,000 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information to reduce damages to underground facilities in North America through shared responsibility among all stakeholders. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

SOURCE Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)