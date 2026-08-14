AerCap, Boeing and Aeroméxico Celebrate Dreamliner Milestones

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has delivered its tenth Boeing 787 aircraft on lease to Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico"). The delivery marks AerCap's 100th Boeing 787 delivery from its direct orderbook with Boeing and represents Aeroméxico's 25th Dreamliner.

AerCap is the world's largest owner of Boeing 787 aircraft and has the largest 787 order book of any lessor, with approximately 140 aircraft owned and on order.

"We are delighted to deliver this Boeing 787-9 to Aeroméxico, a valued long-standing customer of AerCap," said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "This delivery marks two important milestones: AerCap's 100th Boeing 787 delivery from our direct order book with Boeing and Aeroméxico's 25th Dreamliner. The 787 remains one of the most attractive widebody aircraft in service today, combining excellent operating economics with outstanding performance and passenger comfort. This aircraft will support Aeroméxico's continued growth while further enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of its fleet. We thank Aeroméxico for its continued partnership and look forward to supporting the airline's future fleet requirements."

"Receiving our 25th Boeing 787 marks an important milestone in Aeroméxico's fleet strategy and reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our position as a modern, efficient and world-class airline. The Dreamliner has been instrumental in expanding our long-haul network, while delivering the reliability, efficiency and onboard experience our customers expect. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Boeing and AerCap and look forward to continuing to expand the role of the 787 in Aeroméxico's future," said Max Alvarez, SVP Fleet and Business Development, Aeroméxico.

"These two milestone deliveries underscore the strategic importance of our partnerships with AerCap and Aeroméxico and their enduring value to the 787 program. Today is particularly noteworthy as we mark 100 787 deliveries, and counting, to AerCap. We have now delivered more 787 Dreamliners to AerCap than any other customer," said Patrick McKelvey, vice president of Global Leasing Commercial Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "AerCap was the first lessor to take delivery of the 787 in 2013, and we are immensely proud to stand alongside them 13 years later, continuing to support their business and that of their customers by providing the industry's most sought-after, state-of-the-art widebody technology."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Miami., Shannon, Memphis, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and in the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, operates primarily out of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network extends across Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Aeroméxico's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance celebrating 25 years and offering connectivity across more than 145 countries through its 18 partner airlines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by the European Union, China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.