AerCap Delivers First of Three New Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines

DUBLIN, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has delivered the first of three new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Azerbaijan Airlines ("AZAL"). The aircraft was handed over at a special ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Hamburg, marking the introduction of the A321neo into AZAL's fleet.

This delivery is part of a broader program agreed in 2024, which includes three A321neo and three A320neo aircraft. The first two A320neos were delivered earlier this year, with the remaining aircraft scheduled for delivery through November 2026.

"AerCap is very pleased to be the first lessor to introduce the A321neo to AZAL, helping the airline to expand and modernize its fleet," said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer, AerCap. "The addition of these new, fuel-efficient aircraft will enhance AZAL's operational capabilities, support its network expansion, and deliver an improved passenger experience. We value our partnership with AZAL and look forward to continuing to support the airline in the years ahead."

"The arrival of our first Airbus A321neo represents another significant step in AZAL's long-term fleet modernization strategy. As we continue investing in next-generation aircraft, we are strengthening our operational capabilities, improving fuel efficiency, and creating new opportunities for sustainable network growth," said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer, Azerbaijan Airlines. "We are grateful to AerCap for being a trusted partner on this journey. The delivery of the A321neo, following the recent induction of our A320neo aircraft, supports our ambition to build a modern, efficient, and passenger-focused fleet that will meet the evolving needs of Azerbaijan's aviation sector and our growing customer base."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)

AZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global aviation market.

Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL's strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA's CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; the impact of hostilities in the Middle East, or any escalation thereof, on the aviation industry or our business; trade tensions, including U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by the European Union, China and other countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com .

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.