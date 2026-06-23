Aero Club of Southern California to award Wahid Nawabi with the 47th Annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aero Club of Southern California is thrilled to announce that it will honor Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and CEO of AeroVironment, Inc. (AV), with the 47th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Award. The award will be given at a gala celebration on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the California Club in Los Angeles.

The Howard Hughes Memorial Award, presented annually by the Aero Club of Southern California, honors individuals who have made significant and lasting impacts in the aerospace industry. Past recipients include industry giants such as Neil Armstrong, Jim Lovell, Neal Blue, Elon Musk, Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger, and General Charles E. Yeager. Dr. Paul MacCready, the founder of AeroVironment, was given the prestigious lifetime achievement award in January 1999 for his groundbreaking innovations, including human-powered and solar aircraft. It gives us great pleasure to continue that AV heritage by presenting the 2026 award to Wahid Nawabi. Nawabi has continued Dr. MacCready's legacy of transformative influence and dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology.

Nawabi joined AV in 2011 after nearly two decades in the industrial, energy, and technology sectors and was named CEO in 2016. Since his appointment to CEO, the company's revenue has grown substantially, from roughly $250 million in 2016 to $1.3 billion in the first three quarters of FY26, and its market capitalization has grown twentyfold, from about $500 million to about $10 billion. In May 2025, Nawabi led AV's $4.1 billion acquisition of BlueHalo, a deal that nearly doubled the company's scale and added capabilities in space communications, counter-drone directed energy and RF jamming, and cyber. Under Nawabi's leadership, AV's Ingenuity helicopter became the first aircraft to achieve powered flight on another planet. AV's Switchblade lethal drone played a decisive role in Ukraine's defense against Russia. Nawabi leads AV with a singular mission: to advance the technologies that protect the United States and its allies.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AV), is a publicly traded global defense and aerospace technology leader delivering capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. Since its founding in 1971 by HHMA recipient Paul MacCready, AV has pioneered aviation and aerospace innovation. The company has produced over 50,000 unmanned aircraft for 55 allied nations around the globe and is rapidly scaling production as autonomous aircraft reshape modern warfare. The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA and has approximately 4,000 employees, of which roughly 1,700 are in California and 1,000 are in Simi Valley, California.

Born in Afghanistan, Nawabi was 14 years old when he led his three younger sisters across the border to Pakistan and then to India during the Soviet-Afghan war. The family reunited in New Delhi and flew to the United States as refugees. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. Nawabi has stated that his experience gives him unique empathy for people caught in global conflicts. He views his corporate leadership at AV not just in business terms, but as a personal obligation to protect the security and values of the nation that welcomed him.

"Wahid's leadership and vision have evolved AV from a creator of historic, human-powered aircraft into a prominent supplier of battlefield-proven defense technology", said Suzanne Fuentes, Aero Club of Southern California President. "His contributions have not only advanced technology but have also shaped the way unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), tactical loitering munitions, and advanced robotic systems are being used to protect our Country. We are honored to present Wahid Nawabi with the 2026 Howard Hughes Memorial Award."

About the Aero Club of Southern California

The Aero Club of Southern California is a 501(c)3 led by volunteer Officers and Board members. ACSC is dedicated to promoting aviation and aerospace in Southern California. The club fosters innovation and recognizes excellence in the industry through events, scholarships, and awards. ACSC membership is open to everyone with an interest in aerospace and aviation.

Media Contact:

Carol Marinello

Director of Communications and Corporate Secretary

Aero Club of Southern California

Phone: 818.486.8330

Email: [email protected]

Website: aeroclubsocal.org

SOURCE Aero Club of Southern California