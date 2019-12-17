Aero Snow Removal LLC, North America's Premier Provider of Aviation and Commercial Snow and Ice Removal, Announces Partnership with Hudson Yards

WESTBURY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Snow Removal LLC announced today that it is partnering with Hudson Yards, New York City's newest neighborhood and home to a one-million- square-foot retail space with more than 100 shops and restaurants.

Hudson Yards is at the center of Manhattan's quickly changing West Side. When Hudson Yards is completed, an estimated 125,000 people are expected to dine, work, stroll, shop or explore the 28-acre neighborhood.

"We are excited about our partnership with Hudson Yards, and are proud to be providing our critical snow and ice removal and melting services for this beautiful new and iconic neighborhood," said Daryl Hendricks, CEO, Aero Snow Removal LLC. "Aero Snow has been managing snow and ice for major airports, cities, malls, sports complexes, shipping terminals and commercial sites for nearly 50 years. We couldn't be more pleased to partner with the strong and committed ownership and management team in place at Hudson Yards."

One of the largest privately held snow and ice management companies in North America, Aero Snow is on-call twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week during snow season. Innovators in the snow removal and snow melting industry, the company continues to outperform its competitors and maintains a fleet approaching 2,000 pieces of equipment, many of which are customized and highly specialized.

About Aero Snow Removal LLC

Aero Snow's "snowfighters" serve clients throughout North America. Headquartered in Westbury, New York, the company is a leading provider of aviation and commercial snow and ice removal and melting services.

For nearly 50 years, Aero Snow has been an industry leader and innovator that is reliable and laser-focused on safety. The company owns the largest fleet of snow melters in the country and employs managerial and supervisory personnel fully experienced in all phases of snow removal operations. Providing fast, exceptional service to clients nationwide in top metropolitan areas.

For more information, visit aerosnow.com.

