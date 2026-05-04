AERO1200 TAKES FLIGHT: OPTRUST UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY FOR 1200 STEWART STREET, INSPIRED BY SEATTLE'S AVIATION HERITAGE

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OPTrust, one of Canada's largest pension funds, today announced the new brand identity for its iconic mixed-use development at 1200 Stewart Street in Seattle's Denny Triangle: AERO1200. The AERO1200 brand reflects Seattle's proud aviation history and the project's signature design element — a full-size Boeing 747 fuselage suspended within the building's multi-story galleria connecting the two towers.

AERO1200 is the new brand identity for 1200 Stewart Street, Seattle. (CNW Group/OPTrust)

"The unveiling of AERO1200 marks a defining milestone for this project—one that reflects both the building's identity and the progress being made toward completion," said Andrew Dawdy, Director, Real Estate at OPTrust. "We are proud to be generating sustainable value for OPTrust members, while also creating a destination that adds to the energy, amenities and vitality of downtown Seattle for years to come."

The rebrand coincides with several other major project milestones, including:

The announcement of the AEROLUX Hotel brand for the project's 121 short-term stay suites on the 4 th to 7 th floors in the west tower and podium.

to 7 floors in the west tower and podium. The project's intent to enroll in the City of Seattle's Multi-Family Tax Exemption Program which requires 20-25% of residential rental homes to be affordable.

The imminent completion of the project's Boeing 747 fuselage installation.

Designed as a gateway into downtown Seattle, AERO1200 is a mixed-use project comprised primarily of residential rental homes, with retail and gathering spaces integrated into a podium and galleria that creates a pedestrian connection through the site. The development will include 927 residential rental homes upon completion, in addition to the 121 short-term stay suites.

Construction progress continues to advance, with significant activity across both the residential and commercial interiors and ongoing work on the galleria's aircraft installation. OPTrust is delivering AERO1200 alongside Cobalt, who provide real estate development and advisory services to the project, with Seattle-based JTM Construction acting as general contractor.

"From the beginning, AERO1200 was going to be a once-in-a-generation project - not only because of its scale, but because of the bold, technically-complex elements that make it instantly recognizable," said Daniel Griffiths, Principal, Cobalt. "Our teams have really come together and we're proud of the progress being made on site and of the craftsmanship required to bring its signature features to life" contributed Derek Deeter, Project Executive, JTM Construction.

AERO1200 is expected to be completed in early 2027.

About OPTrust

With net assets of over $27 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with 118,000 members. OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney.

About Cobalt

Cobalt is a real estate development and advisory firm with roots in the Pacific Northwest and Bay Area. Cobalt integrates financial acumen, design excellence, risk mitigation, and operational execution into each project. Cobalt's mission is simple: to shape environments that last—where economic vitality and human connection thrive together.

About JTM Construction

JTM Construction is a Seattle-based general contractor established in 2005, specializing in complex mixed-use and residential high-rise projects throughout the Puget Sound region. Over the past decade, JTM has delivered thousands of residential units, leveraging deep expertise and a collaborative approach to successfully complete some of the area's most challenging developments.

SOURCE OPTrust