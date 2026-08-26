AEROFARMS ADDS FRESH MICRO ARUGULA AND MICRO BROCCOLI AS INDOOR-GROWN PRODUCE ATTRACTS NEW U.S. CONSUMERS AND RETAILERS

"Food safety headlines refresh daily, with consumers becoming more deliberate about where their produce comes from and how it is grown," said Burger. "Our indoor aeroponic system eliminates many of the key exposure points of traditional field agriculture, including soil, open-field contamination risk, and risk from dependence on unpredictable irrigation sources. In contrast, our Farm uses only purified water that is continuously monitored and tested. Food safety is increasingly the deciding factor for shoppers, more so now than we've seen in over two decades of operations."

Timed for fall menus and available year-round, AeroFarms' new Micro Arugula microgreens will be available at Whole Foods Market nationwide beginning late August. Micro Arugula adds a bright, peppery taste to entrees, salad bowls, and pasta, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per two-ounce package. AeroFarms is also introducing nutrient-dense Micro Broccoli microgreens in a club-sized pack exclusively for Costco members at $7.99 per six-ounce package. With 34 times more vitamin A, 6 times more calcium, and 4 times more magnesium than whole crown broccoli, AeroFarms Micro Broccoli boosts nutrition, texture, and flavor in any meal. These new products join the company's extensive line of fresh microgreens curated for taste, nutrient value, and quality.

All AeroFarms microgreens are planted, harvested, and packaged indoors at the company's Virginia farm without soil or external exposure, using only purified water. The company's proprietary aeroponics system reduces environmental risks and ensures precise growing conditions. Strict controls maintain desired temperature, water, lighting, and airflow, all with minimal human contact. Every AeroFarms harvest passes rigorous safety testing to ensure quality standards from seeding to delivery. Additionally, company operations consistently earn top food safety and quality scores in independent third-party certification audits.

"We have grown produce vertically indoors since day one for sustainability and quality purposes," continued Burger. "The benefits of an aeroponics indoor farm allow us to have greater control over the entire operation, with the added dependability of our distribution system and nationwide availability."

A Certified B Corporation™, AeroFarms leads the microgreens category in supply and sustainable practices. The company's microgreens are grown indoors in a controlled environment without soil or pesticides and can deliver, on average, four to 40 times higher levels of select vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients compared to their mature vegetable counterparts, depending on the variety. AeroFarms' proprietary growing process also ensures an 18- to 21-day shelf life, significantly longer than that of soil-grown microgreens, which typically last seven days or less. AeroFarms products are ready to eat without washing and are currently available at approximately 2,000 retail locations nationwide, including trusted retailers such as Costco, FreshDirect, Harris Teeter, Jewel-Osco, and Wegmans and Whole Foods Market. For store and product availability, visit www.aerofarms.com.

Sources:

ScienceDirect, "Emergence of microgreens as a valuable food, current understanding of their market and consumer perception: A review." Oct. 30, 2024. AeroFarms Oct. 2025 broccoli analysis.

ABOUT AEROFARMS

AeroFarms is an indoor vertical farming company that leads U.S. production of fresh microgreens. AeroFarms' products naturally contain exceptional concentrations of vitamins, antioxidants, and phytonutrients for consumers seeking nutrient-dense foods. At the forefront of sustainable agriculture, AeroFarms leverages patented aeroponics technology, automated conveyance systems, and robotics to cultivate healthy microgreens that thrive. AeroFarms is climate-agnostic, growing plants year-round, regardless of geography and weather conditions. The company's vertical farm uses 230 times less land and 90% less water than traditional field farming. A Certified B Corporation, AeroFarms is dedicated to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance. Learn more about our mission and microgreens at www.aerofarms.com.

SOURCE New AeroFarms Inc