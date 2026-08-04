Aeroflow Breastpumps Survey Finds Moms Are Committed to Breastfeeding, but Many Lack the Support Needed to Reach Their Goals

National Breastfeeding Month initiative highlights opportunities to improve access to lactation support, education and workplace resources

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Aeroflow Breastpumps, the nation's leading provider of breast pumps and motherhood essentials through insurance, released new survey findings showing that while mothers are highly motivated to breastfeed, many face barriers that make it difficult to meet their goals.

Aeroflow Breastpumps released new survey insights as part of the “This Is Breastfeeding” campaign.

While breastfeeding is often promoted for its health benefits and treasured as a bonding experience between mother and baby, the journey is not always straightforward. The survey reveals a gap: mothers want to breastfeed but access to and knowledge of resources is significant. Only 35% of moms said they accessed all of the breastfeeding resources they wanted. The most common reason for not accessing additional support was a lack of awareness, with 62% saying they did not know what breastfeeding resources and benefits were available to them before giving birth.

"Our findings show that moms aren't lacking commitment, they're often lacking support," said Jennifer Jordan, EVP of Aeroflow Breastpumps. "National Breastfeeding Month is an opportunity to celebrate breastfeeding while also increasing awareness of the resources, education and insurance-covered benefits available to help moms meet their goals."

Key findings include:

Moms are committed to breastfeeding. 78% of moms set a breastfeeding goal of at least four months, and 56% hoped to continue for seven months or longer. However, nearly 40% of moms with a goal of seven or more months did not achieve it.

78% of moms set a breastfeeding goal of at least four months, and 56% hoped to continue for seven months or longer. However, nearly 40% of moms with a goal of seven or more months did not achieve it. Access to support could make a meaningful difference. 57% said better access to support could have helped them breastfeed longer.

57% said better access to support could have helped them breastfeed longer. Postpartum support remains underutilized. Although 87% were offered access to a lactation consultant in the hospital, only 47% sought support after returning home. Low milk supply was the No. 1 reason moms stopped breastfeeding, highlighting a common challenge that lactation support can help address.

Although 87% were offered access to a lactation consultant in the hospital, only 47% sought support after returning home. Low milk supply was the No. 1 reason moms stopped breastfeeding, highlighting a common challenge that lactation support can help address. Workplace barriers remain a challenge. 79% of working moms planned to continue breastfeeding after returning to work, yet only 21% reported having a workplace lactation policy and 44% lacked adequate pumping space. Nearly 45% of working moms said they would consider changing employers for better breastfeeding support.

79% of working moms planned to continue breastfeeding after returning to work, yet only 21% reported having a workplace lactation policy and 44% lacked adequate pumping space. Nearly 45% of working moms said they would consider changing employers for better breastfeeding support. Support and community are critical to maternal well-being. Nearly 74% of mothers said breastfeeding contributed to postpartum stress or anxiety at least somewhat, underscoring the need for ongoing education, mental health support and community resources.

"Breastfeeding support shouldn't end when a family leaves the hospital," added Jordan. "By connecting parents with resources throughout pregnancy and postpartum, we can help more mothers reach the goals they set for themselves."

The survey is part of Aeroflow Breastpumps' "This Is Breastfeeding" campaign, a month-long initiative celebrating the realities of the breastfeeding journey and the dedication, resilience, challenges and everyday wins of breastfeeding mothers. Throughout August, the campaign will be supported by educational resources, product giveaways, influencer-led content and a donation to the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. It will also feature a series of free breastfeeding and postpartum webinars taking place over Zoom. Participants can register on their website.

On an ongoing basis, Aeroflow Breastpumps offers mothers resources through insurance including:

Insurance-covered breastfeeding classes and appointments

Virtual lactation support and education

The Pumping Room Facebook community moderated by lactation consultants

Mental health-focused classes and access to the Canopie maternal wellness app

Together, these resources help mothers navigate pregnancy, breastfeeding and postpartum recovery with expert guidance and ongoing support. To learn more, visit their website or follow along on Instagram.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a division of Aeroflow Health, is the leading provider of motherhood essentials through insurance, including breast pumps, pregnancy & postpartum education, milk storage bags, pump replacement parts, pregnancy support and postpartum recovery items and more. Its mission is to improve pregnancy, breastfeeding and postpartum health outcomes by making it easy to access the very best medical equipment and support through insurance. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

SOURCE Aeroflow Breastpumps