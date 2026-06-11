AES Announces Pricing of $1 Billion of Senior Notes in Public Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) ("AES" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% senior notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes") and $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% senior notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes", together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, on June 16, 2026 (T+3).

AES intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the proposed offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has previously been filed by AES with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated June 11, 2026 and an accompanying base prospectus dated March 11, 2025 related to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement in that registration statement and other documents AES has filed with the SEC for more complete information about AES and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 or by email at [email protected]; from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; or from SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Attention: Securities Operations, 277 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10172 or by telephone at (888) 868-6856.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financing plans, including the offering of the Notes and the details thereof, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom, and other expected effects of the offering of the Notes and anticipated use of our shelf registration statement, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our continued eligibility to use the shelf registration statement, general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in AES' forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in the prospectus supplement related to the offering and AES' filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, in AES' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and in any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Potential investors are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Investor Contact: Max Trask 571-217-3249, [email protected]

Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399, [email protected]

SOURCE The AES Corporation