Aether Aerospace Appoints Doug Cook to Lead Rapidly Growing U.S. Air & Space / FedCiv Business Unit

The proven industry leader brings 30-years of complex technology portfolio and program leadership to the global defense technology platform.

CALIFORNIA, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Aerospace (Aether), a global defense technology company, today announced that Doug Cook has joined the company to lead its U.S. Air & Space / FedCiv Business Unit. A proven industry executive, Cook brings 30 years of combined experience in the private sector, federal law enforcement, and military service. As an Aether Senior Vice President, he will oversee the delivery of a suite of high-impact national security programs, including competitive capture and strategic account expansion across federal defense.

Global defense technology Aether Aerospace Appoints Doug Cook to Lead Rapidly Growing US Air & Space Business Unit. Post this Doug Cook, Aether Aerospace's Senior Vice President, U.S. Air & Space / FedCiv Business Unit

Cook is a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Senior Executive, Special Agent, and military veteran with extensive experience leading large-scale technology portfolios, including cloud modernization, systems development, and innovation spanning intelligence, threat, investigative, and other complex programs. Prior to joining Aether, Cook served as a Director within Guidehouse's Technology Organization, Defense and Security Segment.

"Doug brings a rare combination of operational leadership, customer understanding, and growth expertise that aligns perfectly with Aether's vision for the future," said Ian Northrop, Aether's CEO. "His experience across the military, federal government, and defense industry positions him to lead our U.S. Air & Space / FedCiv Business Unit at a time of tremendous opportunity. We are excited to have him join the team as we continue expanding our support of critical Air Force modernization and digital transformation initiatives."

As head of Aether's U.S. Air & Space / FedCiv Business Unit, Cook will lead execution across the company's multi-billion-dollar prime positions, including the $900M Multi-Domain Systems IDIQ and the $46B Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC), both running through 2032. Crucially, he will also direct major digital modernization initiatives vital to the warfighter, managing the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract for CJADC2 data backbone development.

"I'm excited to join Aether Aerospace and support our mission of delivering modern, integrated technologies that strengthen national security and empower the Warfighter," said Cook. "Aether's broad capabilities, including digital engineering, advanced analytics, and rapid prototyping and manufacturing, uniquely position us to solve complex operational challenges and speed delivery. I'm extremely proud to be part of a team driving meaningful impact for our defense and national security clients."

About Aether Aerospace

Created as a defense platform in 2025 through the merger of CTSi, EXPANSIA, JHNA, and TSA, Aether Aerospace innovates and delivers cutting-edge defense technology solutions that empower the Warfighter across land, sea, air, and space. We are a full-lifecycle provider working with all branches of the Department of War, NASA, and commercial partners, and our services include digital engineering and the development of Digital Engineering Ecosystems, open architecture solutions, modeling and simulation, advanced prototyping, and modernization focused on critical aviation and unmanned systems.

The growing company employs 525 professionals operating from key defense hubs including Newport News, Va., Patuxent River, Md., Huntsville, AL, Nashua, NH., and San Diego, CA. Aether also operates a 100,000-square-foot advanced prototyping and fabrication facility in Patuxent River, Md, supporting rapid experimentation, testing, and transition to operational use.

For more information, visit AetherAerospace.com.

SOURCE Aether Aerospace