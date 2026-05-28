Aetna launches Aetna Mental Health On Demand to provide real time access to care and ongoing support

In the initial launch, Aetna clinicians connected with members in just 13 seconds

HARTFORD, Conn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS) today announced Aetna Mental Health On Demand to broaden access to care and give members greater control over their mental health journey. Beginning in 2027, Aetna members enrolled in the service will have real time access to care and a plan to receive ongoing support via the member website.

"Navigating the mental health system can be difficult. Individuals may not even know how to get started or how to find the right provider. That's one reason why about 1 in 4 adults report an unmet need for mental health treatment in the past year1," said Miriam Ferriera, Vice President, Aetna Mental Well-being. "We've simplified the experience for members to help them access care and take the next steps with our ongoing support and coordination."

In the inaugural Aetna Provider Survey, 37% of Behavioral Health providers said improved access to care for patients would be the one thing they would change about the health system today - their top choice. In addition, 1 in 4 said the most important action payers could take to address their challenges would be programs to help patients navigate the health care system.

Introducing Aetna Mental Health On Demand, providing real-time access to care

With Aetna Mental Health On Demand, members aged 13 and older have real-time access to a licensed clinician through chat, phone or video via the Aetna member website. Aetna clinicians are trained on a clinically-proven single session intervention model, which is designed to provide members with both immediate impact - including crisis management - and a personalized plan. They also advocate for members, helping to connect them to additional resources, assist with scheduling follow-up appointments and help coordinate their ongoing care. AI-powered tools embedded within this dynamic platform streamline note-taking and administrative tasks, allowing clinicians to remain fully focused on each member and their immediate needs.

"Reaching out for mental health support takes courage," said Nathan Frank, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aetna. "The last thing someone in that moment should face is friction. We designed Aetna Mental Health On Demand so that when a member takes that step, our clinicians are already there — ready in seconds."

During the initial launch, Aetna clinicians engaged in hundreds of chats and demonstrated the immediate impact of Aetna Mental Health On Demand by answering members in just 13 seconds.

Advanced predictive tools identify members with acute needs

Aetna has also enhanced its clinician-led care management program with advanced predictive tools that identify members at risk of future inpatient admissions, as well as those with immediate, acute needs, in near real time. Through proactive outreach, care managers connect members to individualized resources and provide ongoing support throughout their treatment - helping to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.

Available in January 2027

Aetna's updated mental health approach, which includes Aetna Mental Health On-Demand and proactive care management, is currently available for self-insured customers for a January 1, 2027 launch.

Mental Health America. The 2025 State of Mental Health in America.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care professionals, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com (e.g., clinical diagnoses, eligibility criteria, participation in a disease state management program).

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Phil Blando

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health