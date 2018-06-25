Aexa Aerospace LLC, Leader in Holographic Solutions, is Appraised at CMMI Level 3

HOUSTON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aexa Aerospace LLC today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The appraisal was performed by Transdyne Corporation.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well-characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

Aexa Aerospace LLC (Aexa) is a leader in holographic solutions. Aexa is a NASA contractor with offices in Houston, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama. Aexa provides holographic training using custom software for virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) devices for operator use in the aerospace, medical and oil and gas industries.

CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

