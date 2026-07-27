Affinity Partners Brings Leading Global Investors into Phoenix, Remains Largest Shareholder with a Significant Long-Term Ownership Position

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Partners today announced the entry of a small number of the world's premier long-only asset managers into Phoenix Financial's shareholder base, further strengthening the company's ownership structure and broadening its international investor base. The transaction involved the sale of 25% of its shares in Phoenix, enabling Affinity to return its original investment to its limited partners while retaining its position as the company's largest shareholder with 7.4% of Phoenix shares.

Since Affinity's initial investment in 2024, Phoenix has created exceptional value, driven by strong operating outperformance and continued growth across its asset management and insurance businesses. Phoenix's performance has attracted increasing recognition from global investors with the company recently added to both the MSCI World Index and the MSCI Israel Index. As a result, Phoenix's value including dividend distributions has increased by roughly 5x during this period.

Affinity is proud to remain Phoenix's largest shareholder and has tremendous confidence in Phoenix's management team, strategy, and growth trajectory. Affinity welcomes these new blue-chip partners for the next phase of the company's extraordinary growth trajectory.

Affinity is retaining a large position in the company and is committed to Phoenix as a major long-term shareholder. The firm looks forward to continuing its partnership with management and new long term partners, enjoying future value creation, and exploring opportunities to work together in several areas including regional growth opportunities, reinsurance, asset management, and other growth initiatives and collaboration.

The transaction (the "Placing") was executed by Jefferies as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and includes a lock-up of 180 days. For inquiries, please contact Affinity Partners at [email protected].

About Affinity Partners

Affinity Partners is a Miami-based investment firm founded in 2021 by Jared Kushner. With over $6B under management and a team of 30+ professionals, Affinity focuses on growth equity and technology investments at scale, with a flexible mandate across industries and geographies.

About Phoenix Financial

Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) is a leading Israeli financial platform and capital allocator with over $215B assets under management. Phoenix operates across multi-line insurance and asset management activities, including fund management, wealth solutions, retirement, advisory, brokerage, employee stock option administration, and credit origination. Phoenix trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange within leading equity indices, including Tel Aviv 35, MSCI World, MSCI Israel, FTSE Developed, and Bloomberg Developed Markets.

SOURCE Phoenix Financial; Affinity Partners