AffordableHousing.com Expands Integrations with Industry-Leading Property Management Platforms

Direct integrations help owners and operators automatically publish inventory, receive pre-screened leads directly in their property management software, and fill vacancies faster

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AffordableHousing.com, the nation's largest affordable housing marketplace, is expanding its network of direct integrations with many of the industry's leading platforms, helping owners and operators market available units, connect with qualified renters, and fill vacancies faster through the systems they rely on every day.

Current integrations include Yardi, Entrata, ShowMojo, EliseAI, Salesforce, and other leading solutions, with additional integrations planned for RealPage and AppFolio this year.

Instead of requiring separate workflows, AffordableHousing.com fits directly into the systems property managers already rely on. Available inventory published in a customer's property management software automatically flows to AffordableHousing.com, while pre-screened leads flow back into the customer's workflow—eliminating separate logins, manual imports, and duplicate data entry.

The result is faster lease-ups, reduced manual work, and improved lead flow. Renters and Housing Agencies benefit from more timely and accurate listing information, while owners and operators benefit from tools that help address evolving fee transparency requirements and total lease cost disclosure standards.

"Owners and operators need technology that works together and supports the way they already do business," said Richard Cupelli, founder and CEO of AffordableHousing.com. "By integrating with the industry's leading platforms, we're helping customers fill vacancies faster and serve more renters without adding complexity."

AffordableHousing.com will showcase its growing integrations ecosystem and Enterprise capabilities at Apartmentalize 2026, June 17–19 in New Orleans. Attendees can visit Booth 123 to learn more, see the integrations in action, and schedule an Enterprise demonstration.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the nation's largest affordable housing marketplace, connecting millions of renters, property owners, and more than 1,000 Housing Agencies through a shared platform designed to simplify how affordable housing is found and provided. Through technology, data, and human support, AffordableHousing.com helps reduce friction, improve efficiency, and expand access to housing opportunities across the country.

SOURCE AffordableHousing.com