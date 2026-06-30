Clinical trial shows Pharmactive's low-dose saffron extract could help mitigate the interconnected challenges of low-mood, poor sleep, and low self-esteem

Key Takeaways

New clinical trial demonstrates Affron® supports mood, sleep quality, and self-esteem in menopausal and post-menopausal women.

Nearly half of the women taking Affron® met the study's responder criteria for improvements in scores on the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale – Depression Subscale (DASS-D), almost double the proportion observed with placebo.

Affron® is a clinically backed, clean-label saffron extract supported by 12 human studies.

MADRID, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a new clinical study indicate that Affron®, the natural saffron extract developed by nutraceutical leaders Pharmactive Biotech Products, SLU, demonstrated positive effects on mood, sleep, and self-esteem in menopausal and post-menopausal women. Several previous clinical trials illustrated Affron® saffron's positive impact on mood and sleep quality. However, this is the first study to observe a combined positive effect on these often-intertwined burdens that are prevalent in women who are going through or have recently gone through menopause.

Affron® Saffron to Help Improve Mood, Self-Esteem in Adult Women

Published in the June 2026 issue of Frontiers in Nutrition, this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial led by Adrian Lopresti, PhD enrolled 86 women aged 50–70 years experiencing low mood and poor sleep. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either 28 mg of Affron® saffron daily or an identical looking placebo. They completed a series of validated self-report questionnaires before, during, and after the program to evaluate changes in mood, sleep, self-esteem, and physical appearance.

Nearly twice as many women responded to Affron® compared with placebo

Following 12 weeks of supplementation, nearly half of the women taking Affron® met the study's responder criteria for improvements in scores on the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale – Depression Subscale (DASS-D). This was almost double the proportion of responders observed in the placebo group (25.6%), with improvements beginning to appear after only four weeks. The Affron® group also experienced a 50.7% reduction in low mood scores overall, compared with 31.9% in the placebo group.

Beyond mood

Beyond the primary mood outcomes, the study also explored whether Affron® supplementation could influence areas closely connected to emotional well-being, including self-esteem, sleep, and perceived appearance. Self-esteem was assessed using the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, with women taking Affron® showing a 10% improvement compared with 4.8% in the placebo group. As an exploratory outcome, this finding offers an interesting new perspective on the potential broader impact of Affron® supplementation on how women feel about themselves.

This improvement appeared to be more closely aligned with changes in mood and daily well-being than with changes in physical appearance. Sleep-related outcomes were also assessed using the PROMIS Sleep Disturbance and Sleep-Related Impairment scales.

"For this study, we focused on menopausal and post-menopausal women, as this is a period associated with increased vulnerability to mood disturbances, impaired sleep, and accelerated facial ageing," informs Adal Mena, R&D Scientist and Product Specialist for Affron "This is the first clinical trial showing that Affron® can positively impact three closely connected aspects of well-being: mood, self-esteem, and the daily impact of poor sleep. The findings reinforce the need for holistic approaches to emotional well-being, and in addition positions Affron® at the intersection of emotional well-being, healthy aging, and beauty-from-within solutions."

Potential mechanisms underlying the observed effects

Affron® is a highly concentrated saffron extract, standardized to ≥3.5% Lepticrosalides®, a unique complex of safranal and crocins that supports mood, occasional stress, sleep quality, and emotional balance at a low dose. Its positive influence on mood and sleep quality has been demonstrated in 12 clinical trials, across a broad population, including teenagers. This is the second clinical trial assessing the impact of Affron® on menopausal and post-menopausal women.

Previous research has linked increased inflammation with lower self-esteem scores in people with obesity and metabolic syndrome. As menopause is also associated with inflammatory and metabolic changes, this could provide a relevant biological context for the self-esteem challenges experienced by some women during this life stage. In this context, the broader emotional well-being benefits observed with Affron® could be partly explained by saffron's complementary mechanisms of action.

It is suggested that saffron might help influence self-esteem through its documented anti-inflammatory activity, having shown abilities to reduce inflammatory markers. Saffron also has been shown to support neurotransmitter balance by helping modulate serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine activity. It increases production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a regulator of emotional adaptability, and protects brain cells from oxidative stress thanks to its potent antioxidant capabilities.

"Low mood and poor sleep often go hand in hand, and can negatively impact self-esteem, perceived appearance, skin quality, and overall well-being while also contributing to signs of skin aging," says Carlos Rodríguez, Communication Manager at Pharmactive Biotech Products. "The findings of this study suggest Affron® could support self-esteem through both psychological and physiological pathways. Psychologically, there is a direct link between how we feel and how we perceive ourselves. By effectively reducing low mood and enhancing emotional balance, Affron® might help women feel more confident and positive. On a physical level Affron® may balance key neurotransmitters and lower stress related cortisol levels."

As Pharmactive's flagship composition, Affron® is a clean-label saffron extract that boasts rapid one-hour absorption and is well-tolerated with no reported significant adverse effects. The proprietary saffron extract has been integrated into a complete range of supplement and food formats, including gummies and chewable formats.

Company Contact:

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Carlos Rodriguez Iglesias

Communications Manager

Tel: +34 635785984

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP

Web: www.pharmactive.eu



Press Contact:

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @NutriPR



Web: www.nutripr.com

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SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.