Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market Data Bundle 2023: A Collection of 9 Reports on the Future $27 Billion Industry

Mar 07, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL payments in the regions are expected to grow by 29.1% on an annual basis to reach US$12,256.7 million in 2023.
The BNPL payment industry in Africa & Middle East regions has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Africa & Middle East remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.8% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$9,497.4 million in 2022 to reach US$27,796.7 million by 2028.
This regional report provides a detailed analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry at global and country level, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
A bundled offering, combining the following 9 reports (490 tables and 630 charts):
- Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Insight Brief
- Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
- United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)
Scope
Africa & Middle East BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
- Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt
Africa & Middle East BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028
- Convenience - Short Term Loans
- Credit - Loan Term Loans
Africa & Middle East BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028
- Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
- Three-Party BNPL Offering
Africa & Middle East BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028
- Open Loop System
- Closed Loop System
Africa & Middle East BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028
- Standalone
- Banks & Payment Service Providers
- Marketplaces
Africa & Middle East BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Share by Age Group
- Share by Income
- Share by Gender
- Adoption Rationale
Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
- valU
- Fawry
- Valeo
- Sympl
- Splitit
- Jifiti
- Sunbit Israel
- Charge After
- Fundbox
- Aspira
- Lipa Later
- Miti
- Flexpay Technologies
- Julla
- PayQart
- CD Care
- Buynowpaylater.com
- Jumia Flex
- Carnon
- Tabby
- Tamara
- Cashew Payments
- Spotii
- Postpay
- Mobicred
- More Tyme
- Payflex
- Pay Just Now
- PayUp
- Tabby
- Zip
- Spotii
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlld2o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article