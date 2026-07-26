After Arrest Controversy, "Empire State Building Couple" Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus to Address Recent Incident on Gosh Live

The couple said on social media that they will soon go live on Gosh Live to talk about life after the Empire State Building incident and the questions they want to answer directly.

Safety note: Gosh does not encourage or endorse dangerous, illegal or unauthorised activities. The livestream is intended solely as an entertainment and community interaction session.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, the creator couple known for rooftopping and high-altitude visual content, first gained attention through their daring shoots on skyscrapers, city landmarks and extreme urban locations around the world. Their content brings together adventure, striking visuals and their relationship story in the same frame. Their journey was later featured in the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, introducing them to an even wider audience.

Recently, Angela and Ivan became the focus of media and social media discussion following the Empire State Building incident in New York. According to public reports, the couple were taken into police custody after climbing the Empire State Building and allegedly completing a proposal, and now face related charges. Since then, fans have been following updates on their situation, the legal aftermath and whether the couple would respond publicly.

Following the controversy, Angela and Ivan have chosen to face fans directly through a livestream, where they are expected to talk about the Empire State Building incident, what they have been going through, and the questions they have wanted to address themselves.

According to the preview shared on their social media accounts, the livestream will take place on Gosh Live. Compared with a formal interview, the stream is expected to be a more relaxed online social and entertainment setting, where fans can watch, chat and hear directly from the couple.

During the livestream, Angela and Ivan are expected to discuss life after the Empire State Building incident. They may also talk about their relationship, future plans and whether they will continue creating rooftopping-related content.

The livestream is scheduled to begin on July 26, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. UTC and will be available on the official Gosh Live page.

For fans who have been following Angela and Ivan, the livestream could be a rare opportunity to hear the couple speak directly about their situation after the controversy.

SOURCE Gosh Live