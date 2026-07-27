After Deputy Rodney Yate's Ambush, The Wounded Blue and an Anonymous Donor Step in to Help America's Injured Officers with the Deputy Rodney Yates Survival Summit Scholarship

Retired Lt. Randy Sutton Available for National Interviews on Officer Survival, Recovery, and the Untold Stories Behind the Badge

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Covington County, Mississippi Sheriff's Deputy RodneyYates was ambushed during a routine traffic stop on June 8, 2026, he suffered catastrophic injuries that changed his life forever. As the nation followed his remarkable recovery, one organization was already at hisside: TheWounded Blue,founded by Randy Sutton, is a nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving injured and disabled law enforcement officers.

"The headlines fade long before the recovery ends," said Sutton. "Behind every injured officer is a family, a career interrupted, and a future that suddenly looks very different. Our mission is to make sure these heroes know they are never forgotten."

Deputy Rodney Yate's inspiring determination has already touched millions through his candid social media updates documenting life after a devastating spinal cord injury. By sharing the realities of recovery with honesty, humility, and unwavering faith, he has become a source of hope not only for fellow law enforcement officers but for people across the country facing their own hardships. Deeply moved by Yate's courage, an anonymous donor partnered with The Wounded Blue to establish the Deputy Rodney Yates Survival Summit Scholarship—a remarkable gift that will provide injured and disabled officers with the opportunity to attend the organization's annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 28th - 30th this year.

The scholarship ensures that officers navigating life after a catastrophic injury can access life-changing education, peer support, wellness resources, and a community that truly understands their journey. What began as one officer's story of resilience has now become a lasting legacy of compassion, giving wounded officers hope, healing, and the reminder that they never have to face recovery alone.

For nearly two decades, The Wounded Blue has helped thousands of officers across the United States rebuild their lives after devastating injuries. Founded by retired Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton, The Wounded Blue provides peer support, advocacy, education, and hope to officers whose lives have been permanently altered in the line of duty. Sutton understands their struggle firsthand. After suffering a career-ending stroke while serving as a police lieutenant, he transformed his own experience into a nationwide mission to ensure that no wounded officer faces recovery alone.

As attacks on law enforcement continue to make national headlines, Sutton is available to discuss:

The untold human stories behind officers wounded in the line of duty.





The remarkable generosity of this donor to help Deputy Randy Yates and others like him with this Scholarship





Deputy Rodney Yate's remarkable recovery and what it reveals about resilience.





How The Wounded Blue is changing lives through advocacy, wellness programs, peer support, and the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit.

Randy Sutton is a nationally recognized law enforcement expert, bestselling author, television commentator, and founder of The Wounded Blue. His firsthand experience as both a police officer and an injured officer offers a unique perspective on the realities of policing, officer wellness, and recovery after tragedy.

For more information, please go to TheWoundedBlue.org.

Contact for Booking: Matthew Singerman – [email protected] – 323-646-0622, Laurie Weiner – [email protected] – 917-826-0725

SOURCE The Wounded Blue