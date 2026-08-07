After More Than a Decade of Empowering Women and Girls, I Choose To Win Announces Planned Dissolution

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 11 years of edifying, empowering, and equipping more than 10,000 women and girls to win in life, Philadelphia-area 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization I Choose To Win (ICTW) announced that it will dissolve effective September 30, 2026.

Founded in 2014, I Choose To Win has served women and girls through conferences, retreats, mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, wellness experiences, and community programming designed to help participants discover their voices, pursue their passions, and lead lives of impact.

The decision to dissolve was unanimously approved by the organization's leadership and Board of Directors following thoughtful consideration of its impact, long-term sustainability, responsible stewardship, and legacy. The decision also followed an unexpected health event that Founder and Executive Director Melonie Butler experienced in late 2025.

"While my recovery journey naturally became part of our reflections, this was ultimately a collective decision made with care and in honor of our shared belief that the right path forward is to conclude this chapter with integrity while celebrating the many lives impacted," said Butler.

Throughout its history, ICTW participants have launched businesses, earned degrees, published books, stepped into leadership, and become catalysts for positive change in their families and communities.

The organization's final initiative, L.E.T. H.E.R. (Ladies Enduring Trauma Healing Emotionally Right-Now!), provided healing-centered mentorship for girls and women co-survivors of gun violence. The program reflected Butler's own experience as a youth co-survivor of gun violence and the organization's commitment to addressing emerging community needs.

"We're incredibly grateful to have helped women engage life as bold, brave, and brilliant versions of themselves," Butler added. "Organizations have seasons. Missions continue. "

Since 2014, I Choose To Win has:

Served more than 10,000 women & girls

Delivered 148 programs & initiatives

Collaborated with 35 community partners

Partnered with 154 corporate sponsors

Secured 31 grants

Engaged 45 volunteers

About I Choose To Win

I Choose To Win is a Philadelphia-area 501(c)(3) narrative-shifting, power-building, and transformational nonprofit dedicated to developing women and girls as leaders while carving a path toward economic independence through mentorship, leadership development, and community engagement.

View the FAREWELL VIDEO message with I Choose To Win founder and participants.

SOURCE I Choose To Win