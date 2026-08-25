After Three Years in Private Circles, Alchemy 21/12 Opens to the Public

A biotech-forward, barrier-first skincare system built around regenerative readiness that is designed to support skin through every season – from daily maintenance to periods of stress, change, and recovery.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy 21/12 today announced its public launch, introducing a complete biotech-forward, barrier-first skincare system refined over three years in private hands.

Founder Jen Valenti, a 25-year technology and AI executive and former film executive, began formulating for herself when perimenopause changed her skin faster than anything she owned could keep up.

Alchemy 21/12 Full Lineup The Alchemy Brand

"Perimenopause is a barrier event. Hydration drops, resilience drops, and products that worked for twenty years stopped working," said Valenti. "I tried everything, and as a long-time rosacea sufferer, it only got worse. A few things helped in isolation, but nothing worked as a system. So, I started formulating for myself."

She then formulated for the women around her, including actresses, founders, physicians, and executives who used the formulas under real stress, travel, and demanding schedules. Their feedback shaped every product that followed.

A system built around readiness

Alchemy 21/12 was built around a question that has received far less attention than visible aging itself: What condition is the skin in when we ask it to respond?

The Alchemy Method organizes skincare around four changing functions: Hydrate, Calm, Strengthen, and Signal. Hydration comes first because water balance and natural moisturizing factors help create the environment in which healthy skin functions. Comfort-focused actives address visible stress. Barrier-supportive lipids, ceramides, osmolytes, and antioxidants help strengthen the skin's foundation.

Only then does the method deliberately deepen the signal.

Signaling peptides, PDRN, camellia-derived extracellular vesicles, copper peptides, and other advanced cosmetic actives are incorporated as skin becomes ready for concentrated activity, supporting visible recovery, firmness, texture, resilience, and bounce.

The brand calls this regenerative readiness: supporting the conditions associated with resilient skin before progressively introducing more advanced cosmetic signaling. Treatment intensity can rise or fall as skin changes, while the barrier-supportive foundation remains in place.

"What became clear to me is that Signal was never supposed to be the first instruction," said Valenti. "Hydrate, Calm, and Strengthen are what prepare the skin to receive it. I wasn't interested in seeing how much activity skin could tolerate. I wanted to build skin that was better prepared to use the messages we were giving it."

The brand's Skin Assessment considers how skin is behaving, what it has recently been asked to tolerate, and how ready it is for concentrated activity.

Eight products. One integrated ritual.

The launch lineup includes Barrier Cleanser; Recover-Me EGCG + PAD Toner; Enzyme + PHA Resurfacing Polish; Crystal PDRN Glass Serum; Recover-Me 3S CORRECTV Complex; Recover-Me Barrier Cream; GHK Night Cream; and AHK Peptide Hair + Scalp Serum.

Every product performs on its own. Used together as The Ritual™, they are designed to layer without conflict and in a clear sequence.

Alchemy 21/12 formulates in-house rather than buying finished trade blends, allowing the brand to choose each raw material deliberately and control how the formulas work together.

The collection is vegan, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, formulated without artificial color, and retinoid-free by design. Products are formulated in Los Angeles and made in the USA by a woman-owned company. Pricing begins at $36 and extends to $498 for Essentials II: The Complete Ritual.

Alchemy 21/12 is available at alchemy2112.com. Media assets, founder interviews, and product samples are available through [email protected].

SOURCE Alchemy 21/12