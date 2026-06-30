AGCO Unveils "Legacies of the Land" Campaign Honoring Farming Families for America's 250th

Inspired by the idea "Your Story Is America's History," the campaign features an interactive story wall on the Legacies of the Land landing page, where farmers can contribute photos, videos and stories using the #LandLegacies hashtag. Their stories will form a living portrait of American farming across generations.

The campaign opens with the stories of three multi-generational farming families: Lehenbauer Farms of Palmyra, Missouri; Matthews Land & Cattle of Oakley, Idaho; and Riney Dairy of Springfield, Kentucky.

"I hope that 100 or 200 years from now, somebody can sit here and share how we helped leave the world in a better place," said Mark Lehenbauer, whose family has farmed in Missouri for generations.

"Every farming family has a story worth telling, rooted in resilience, stewardship and love for the land," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO's Chairman, President & CEO. "Legacies of the Land gives farmers a way to share their experiences and helps preserve them for this generation and the ones that follow. We are proud to help honor these families and recognize their place in America's history."

For John Riney, the 10th generation to farm his family's land in central Kentucky, that legacy came into focus only recently: "After doing all the research and seeing that I'm the 10th generation to farm in central Kentucky, it really opened my eyes to the legacy that we have here."

Legacies of the Land reflects AGCO's Farmer-First strategy and its commitment to the farmers it serves across its leading brands: FendtTM, Massey FergusonTM, PTx™ and ValtraTM. Farmers, families and communities are invited to share their stories with #LandLegacies and visit the campaign landing page (https://www.agcocorp.com/us/en/legacies-of-the-land.html) throughout the summer to see their contributions become part of the collection.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra are registered trademarks of AGCO. PTx is a trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx™ and Valtra®. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation