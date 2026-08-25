Agency Skin Announces Breakthrough Approach to Skin Longevity With New Personalized, Patent-Pending Treatments

New prescription treatments, advanced ingredients, and personalized dermatological care to target skin longevity at the biological core

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Skin™, a leader in personalized prescription skincare, today launched its next generation of treatments for skin longevity, debuting a new line of innovative prescription formulas and a patent-pending Skin Smoothing Booster™ featuring an exclusive seven-peptide blend.

Agency Skin 2026

Developed by its board-certified dermatologists and scientists, Agency Skin's treatments combine advanced, science-backed ingredients including tretinoin, vitamin C, estriol, rapamycin, hydroquinone, and resveratrol to address the interconnected biological processes associated with visible skin aging. Every patient's prescription formulas and regimen are customized by a licensed medical provider based on their individual needs, goals, medical history, and response to treatment over time.

"Driving real results starts with understanding the skin's underlying biology," said Whitney Tolpinrud, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director at Agency Skin. "Two people may have similar concerns about fine lines, firmness, pigmentation, or texture and still need very different treatments. We can personalize not only the prescription actives we prescribe, but their combinations and strengths, and continue to adjust a patient's treatment as their needs change."

Agency Skin's New Patent-Pending Prescription Treatments

Agency Skin's new prescription lineup addresses multiple signs of visible aging through treatments a licensed medical provider can calibrate with precision, personalizing not just which ingredients to prescribe, but their combinations and strengths for each patient.

Agency Night RenewRx

The foundation of Agency Skin's nighttime regimen, Night RenewRx is formulated to target fine lines, firmness, uneven tone, and texture with active ingredients that support cellular turnover and collagen production.

Each Night RenewRx formula is tailored by an Agency Skin licensed medical provider with up to four active ingredients. Individual ingredients may include tretinoin, estriol, tranexamic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, glycerin, and dexpanthenol.

Night RenewRx offers a broad range of tretinoin strengths, including incremental strengths between commonly available doses, from up to 40% stronger and 80% gentler than typical retail pharmacy options. This gives medical providers greater flexibility to personalize treatments based on a patient's skin, goals, and tolerance.

Agency Day DefenderRx

Day DefenderRx is a personalized daytime antioxidant prescription treatment, developed to help defend against oxidative stress and the visible effects associated with environmental stressors, like UV light and pollution.

The formula combines four antioxidants: L-ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, prescribed at concentrations ranging from 10% to 25%, with resveratrol, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) derived from green tea, and niacinamide. It is designed to complement nighttime treatment while helping improve the appearance of uneven tone and dullness.

Agency Cell RepairRx

Cell RepairRx brings rapamycin, an emerging ingredient in longevity science, into Agency Skin's prescription treatment offerings. The patent-pending formula combines rapamycin and resveratrol, designed to target inflammaging while supporting firmer skin and improved elasticity. Rapamycin calms mTOR — a signaling protein that becomes overactive with age — to reduce inflammation and help cells repair themselves more efficiently.

Cell RepairRx is designed as a nightly addition to a patient's Agency Skin regimen.

Agency Dark SpotRx

Dark SpotRx is specifically formulated to address hyperpigmentation, including sunspots and melasma, by targeting excess pigment production.

Each prescription draws from a range of proven and advanced active ingredients, including hydroquinone in strengths up to 3x higher than typical retail pharmacy options. Additional available actives include azelaic acid, kojic acid, resveratrol, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), and hydrocortisone.

Agency Eye ReviveRx

Developed specifically for the delicate eye area, Eye ReviveRx is a customized nighttime prescription treatment designed to visibly brighten the under-eye area and smooth the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet.

Eye ReviveRx formulas contain a precise blend of carefully calibrated ingredients, which may include tretinoin along with ingredients such as dexpanthenol, caffeine, EGCG, and glycerin.

Agency Skin's New Regimen Essentials

Agency Skin Smoothing Booster (non-Rx)

Skin Smoothing Booster is a patent-pending serum powered by an exclusive blend of seven peptides designed to support natural collagen and elastin, visibly smooth fine lines, and complement Agency Skin's personalized prescription treatments.

The advanced peptide complex includes 0.5% pure copper peptide GHK-Cu, which gives the serum its distinctive blue hue. Five forms of hyaluronic acid, together with urea and polyglutamic acid, provide multilayer hydration to help leave skin feeling deeply hydrated, plump, and smooth. Together, these advanced ingredients support smoother, healthier-looking skin over time.

The Science Behind Agency Skin's Approach to Longevity

Agency Skin's new treatments are developed around five interconnected biological pathways associated with visible skin aging: protein degradation, inflammation, cellular repair, oxidative stress, and DNA damage. Each formula is specifically designed around a primary pathway, with secondary support across the others, reflecting the interconnected biology of skin aging.

"Skin aging is extraordinarily complex. There isn't one pathway, one ingredient, or one treatment that determines how we age or how we treat it," said Felipe Jimenez, PhD, Head of Scientific Innovation at Agency Skin. "We developed these formulations to address multiple biological processes associated with visible aging, using ingredients that work in complementary ways across a patient's regimen. Personalization allows us to determine not simply which ingredients to use, but how to combine them and at what strengths for an individual patient."

The Five Biological Pathways

Protein Degradation: Collagen and elastin are essential to firmness, structure, and elasticity. With age, their production and integrity decline, contributing to fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness.

Inflammation: Persistent low-grade inflammation, often referred to as "inflammaging," can contribute to collagen and elastin degradation and impaired barrier function.

Cellular Repair: Natural renewal and repair processes become less efficient with age, affecting resilience, recovery, texture, and other visible characteristics of healthy-looking skin.

Oxidative Stress: UV exposure, pollution, and other environmental stressors generate free radicals that can cause cellular damage and contribute to dullness, uneven tone, and premature visible aging.

DNA Damage: Daily exposure, particularly to UV radiation, can cause DNA damage. As damage accumulates and repair mechanisms become less efficient with age, it can disrupt normal skin function and contribute to visible signs of aging.

Personalized Dermatological Care, Built Around the Patient

The foundation of Agency Skin's model is an ongoing relationship between every patient and a licensed medical provider. Each treatment plan begins with an online medical consultation, during which the provider determines the appropriate prescriptions, ingredients, combinations, and strengths and builds the patient's regimen around them.

Patients can communicate directly with their provider, share progress photos, discuss results or concerns, and request adjustments as their needs change. This allows treatment to evolve based on each patient's response over time.

Agency Skin Pricing and Availability

Personalized prescription treatments start at $110 for a 60-day supply and are available by subscription following a medical consultation. New patients receive 50% off their first 60-day supply.

Agency Skin's non-Rx products start at $40 and can be purchased individually or by subscription.

All products are backed by a 120-day money-back guarantee (restrictions apply). Beginning today, all new treatments and products are available at AgencySkin.com.

About Agency Skin

Agency Skin is a leader in personalized prescription skincare, combining advanced treatments with ongoing care from licensed medical providers. Developed by Agency Skin's dermatologists and scientists, every prescription and regimen is designed to address individual needs and support healthy-looking skin and skin longevity. Agency Skin is headquartered in San Diego, CA and serves patients across the United States.

SOURCE Agency Skin