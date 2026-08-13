AGent Energy Closes Series Seed to Unlock 200+ GW of Behind-the-Meter Generation Across Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional Sectors

Round Co-Led by Spero Ventures and MassMutual Ventures with Participation from Intrepid Investment Management and Existing Investors Zero Infinity Partners (ZIP) and CIV; Brings Total Funding to $17 Million in Just 12 Months, Making It One of the Fastest-Funded Distributed Energy Resource Companies to Date

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGent Energy, a trailblazing developer of AI-driven distributed power plants, today announced it has closed an $11 million Series Seed financing co-led by Spero Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, with participation from Intrepid Investment Management and existing investors CIV and Zero Infinity Partners (ZIP). The round follows a $6 million financing from CIV and ZIP, which closed within two months of founding, bringing AGent's total funding to $17 million in its first 12 months. It's a striking vote of confidence in behind-the-meter generation as the next great frontier of U.S. energy infrastructure.

America's grid is under mounting strain. PJM's most recent capacity auction cleared at the price cap without enough capacity to meet demand, and data center load growth is outpacing new supply across every major market. AGent is unlocking a faster, smarter way to keep the power flowing: the backup generation that already sits at commercial, industrial, and mission-critical facilities, including AI data centers. AGent's AI-based platform aggregates, orchestrates, and monetizes these assets, turning them into rapidly dispatchable, highly reliable distributed power plants. Because the equipment is already built, already paid for, and idle most of the year, AGent delivers capacity at the lowest cost of any new grid resource, at zero cost to the asset owner, who earns new revenue instead. AGent is already dispatching in three of the largest wholesale markets in North America, having successfully delivered capacity during grid emergency events in PJM, MISO, and ERCOT.

AGent will use the new capital to aggressively scale its team and accelerate its push to unlock 200+ GW of behind-the-meter generation across commercial and industrial facilities and the MUSH sector (municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals), the properties with the highest concentration of on-site generation and the ones AGent's team knows best.

"Twelve months ago, AGent was an idea backed by two investors who saw what we saw: 200+ GW of the most reliable generation in America sitting idle behind the meter," said Stephanie Hendricks, CEO and Co-Founder of AGent. "Closing $17 million in our first year reflects both the urgency of the grid reliability challenge and the speed at which our team executes. With Spero, MassMutual Ventures, and Intrepid joining CIV and ZIP, we now have the partners and capital to bring this dispatchable capacity to the markets that need it most."

"The grid doesn't need to wait five years for new steel in the ground. The capacity is already there, and AGent has built the intelligence layer to unlock it. Stephanie and her team have moved faster than any company we've seen in this space, and we're proud to co-lead their Series Seed round," said Stephen Wemple of Spero Ventures.

"When the grid is stressed, the difference between a rolling blackout and an ordinary afternoon is how fast dispatchable capacity shows up. AGent's AI platform turns generation already sitting at hospitals, universities, and industrial sites into exactly that: capacity that responds in minutes, with no new construction and no cost to the owner. It's a rare combination of climate resilience and hard economics, built by a team that has done this at scale before. That's the sweet spot for our Climate Technology Fund: AI applied to real assets, with economics that pencil from day one," said Aram Ouligian, Senior Associate at MassMutual Ventures.

In connection with the financing, Stephen Wemple of Spero Ventures will join AGent's board of directors, and Aram Ouligian of MassMutual Ventures will join as a board observer.

About AGent, Inc.

Using its AI-based technology platform, AGent aggregates, orchestrates, and monetizes distributed generation resources in power markets, delivering significant reliability, economic, and sustainability benefits to large energy users, utilities, and grid operators. To learn more visit agentenergy.com.

About Spero Ventures

Spero Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in founders building a future that belongs to everyone, with a focus on sustainable systems, health and longevity, and human potential. Learn more at spero.vc.

About MassMutual Ventures

MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage venture capital firm investing globally in financial technology, enterprise SaaS, healthtech, climate technology and cybersecurity companies. MMV helps accelerate the growth of the companies it partners with by providing capital, connections and advice. With deep expertise and an extensive network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value. For more information, visit www.massmutualventures.com.

About Intrepid Investment Management

Intrepid Investment Management is an investment management firm that invests across private equity, infrastructure and venture capital in the energy sector. Learn more at intrepidfp.com.

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SOURCE AGent Energy