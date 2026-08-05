Agent Skills: The AI Operating System for Sales Managers

Ambition's Agent Skills are configurable, contextualized, permission-aware, and built on Ambition's Performance Graph.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the coaching and performance platform for revenue teams, today launched Agent Skills, a library of out-of-the-box, composable AI workflows that turn the rituals of sales management—coaching prep, pipeline inspection, forecast reviews, performance check-ins, and QBR analysis—into AI actions any member of a revenue organization can run.

Every revenue organization runs weekly rituals to drive performance, but most managers spend more time on prep than on coaching, and the frequency and quality of coaching varies by manager. Agent Skills automate the analysis behind each operation, so managers can focus on the conversation rather than the spreadsheet.

Revenue Operations teams can configure each Skill to match their organization's methodology—adjusting data inputs, grounding analysis in uploaded documentation through Procedures, and scheduling Skills into recurring workflows—all with permissions that respect each user's data access. Every Skill computes its answers from Ambition's Performance Graph, so every figure traces to a query.

"When getting value from AI requires writing the perfect prompt, you've quietly limited that value to your most technically savvy people," said Jared Houghton, CEO and Co-founder of Ambition. "Agent Skills put the full power of Ambition's AI a click away for everyone on the team. That includes the exec walking into a business review, the manager heading into a one-on-one, and the rep deciding where to focus today."

See it: Executive visibility without the deck-building

For leadership, Ambition delivers organization, team, and group-level briefs on demand, pulling performance, pipeline, coaching health, and recognition into a single view. Skills include:

Executive Org Brief : Company-wide performance, pipeline movement, goal health, coaching program signals, and recognition, distilled into the level of detail leadership needs.

: Company-wide performance, pipeline movement, goal health, coaching program signals, and recognition, distilled into the level of detail leadership needs. Weekly Team Recap and Team Performance Snapshot: The same visibility scoped to any team or group, so leaders can zoom in without waiting on a manually compiled report.

Scale it: Manager coaching that works at any team size

New manager-facing Skills ensure coaching quality holds as teams grow:

Coaching Prep : A complete pre-read for every 1:1, built from scorecard performance, goals, metric trends, peer context, and coaching history.

: A complete pre-read for every 1:1, built from scorecard performance, goals, metric trends, peer context, and coaching history. Weekly Manager Brief : The key action items a manager should take this week, each tied to a specific person and target.

: The key action items a manager should take this week, each tied to a specific person and target. Rep Goal Builder: A measurable, individualized goal for any rep using their recent trend, targets, and peer standing.

Skills give managers the same quality of preparation and prioritization whether they oversee eight reps or forty.

Self-serve it: Reps see their own numbers, on their own terms

Reps get direct, self-serve access to the same data informing their manager's coaching:

My Week Plan : Turns a rep's scorecard, metrics, goals, pipeline, and coaching action items into a single weekly plan.

: Turns a rep's scorecard, metrics, goals, pipeline, and coaching action items into a single weekly plan. My Performance Review: A data-backed view of how a rep tracks against their targets, trends, and peers.

Built in, not bolted on

Every Skill generates from data and coaching activity already inside Ambition; no exporting rosters to a separate BI tool or pasting coaching notes into an outside AI assistant. Performance data stays governed, visible, and in context.

"Two of the most pressing challenges in sales performance management are inconsistent coaching and Shadow AI," said Brian Trautschold, COO and Co-founder of Ambition. "CROs face revenue risk and seller attrition from inconsistent management, while forward-thinking managers copy CRM screenshots into LLMs to generate coaching plans—with no organizational visibility or accountability. Agent Skills bring consistency and context to AI across every level of the revenue org."

About Ambition

Ambition is the AI-powered coaching and performance platform that helps organizations operationalize coaching, performance management, and execution across revenue teams. By combining seller activation, coaching orchestration, and performance intelligence, Ambition enables companies to drive predictable growth, improve forecast confidence, and scale high-performing revenue cultures.

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SOURCE Ambition