Agentic Customer Experience leader APPLY Names Jacquelyn Baker as Global General Manager of its Consumer Practice

Ex-WPP and ex-Omnicom biz leader specializing in commerce and retail media joins APPLY to further accelerate its Agentic Customer Experience practice for global consumer brands

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - APPLY, an Agentic Customer Experience (ACx) partner backed by Interlock Equity, today announced the appointment of Jacquelyn Baker as Global General Manager of the Consumer industry arena, across CPG and Retail. In her role as Global GM, Baker will help brands intentionally modernize their customer experience for an era shaped by the onslaught of agentic AI, retail media and continuously adaptive digital ecosystems.

Baker joins APPLY with more than two decades of experience across commerce marketing, CPG, retail media, ecommerce, omnichannel strategy and brand innovation. She has led global commerce and customer experience efforts for some of the industry's most notable heavy hitters, including Omnicom Commerce, VML, Rockfish Digital, Tracy-Locke, TPN and Haygarth.

Most recently, Baker founded her own consultancy where she provided commerce marketing and start-up advisory services for MarTech, AdTech, Agency Brands and CPG clients. Prior to that, she served as Global CEO for Omnicom Commerce, where she led a global, multi-agency P&L with a team of over 700 people. She introduced and built a CX capability across the Omnicom Commerce network, connecting data-driven insights, retail ecosystem planning, retail media and creative to support modern commerce experiences.

"Jacquelyn brings the perfect combination of operational leadership, consumer expertise, and forward-looking customer experience vision that we need as we look to scale ACx," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CEO of APPLY. "To date, her career has been defined by successes helping organizations connect strategy, retail ecosystems and consumer behavior in ways that drive meaningful business impact. She will provide immediate value and unlock growth opportunities for some of the most iconic CPGs and Retailers APPLY services today."

The appointment follows APPLY's recent announcement of its Agentic Customer Experience (ACx) report, an articulation of APPLY's position on this new industry segment and its impact on clients, partners and people. ACx represents a new strategic and operational model designed to help brands adapt to a world where customer experiences are no longer static, campaign-led or constrained by human-scale execution. APPLY defines ACx as "the discipline of building and deploying agentic intelligence systems capable of reasoning, planning, acting and adapting across the entire service of the customer experience."

As Global General Manager, Consumer, Baker will be responsible for shaping APPLY's consumer growth strategy, guiding clients through the transition from traditional digital transformation to agentic-powered, constantly evolving consumer experiences.

"Commerce is entering one of the most important periods of transformation we've seen since the advent of the internet," said Baker. "The ACx model allows brands to deliver experiences that are more connected, more contextual and more responsive across every touchpoint. I'm excited to join APPLY and help define what the next era of customer experience looks like."

Throughout her career, Baker has received numerous accolades for her efforts, including being named a Top 25 Commerce Marketer and Retail Media Trailblazer by Path to Purchase Institute, a Changing the Game honoree by She Runs It! and Account Leader of the Year by Campaign US. She was also honored as a Woman of Excellence Innovator by Path to Purchase Institute and recognized as one of Cincinnati's Top Female Business Leaders by Fortune and Forbes and named to the Cincinnati 300 list.

Her appointment strengthens APPLY's leadership team as the company expands its ACx model across retail, consumer, sports, enterprise and entertainment.

About APPLY

APPLY is the global Agentic Customer Experience (ACx) partner for ambitious brands across CPG, retail, sports, and media. We bring together human craft, deep domain expertise, and AI-native delivery to turn opportunity into commercial reality. As the partner of choice for brands like Arc'teryx, NFL, Lululemon, and Kraft Heinz, we connect the dots others don't see to build human experiences at agentic scale. For more information, visit applydigital.com.

SOURCE Apply