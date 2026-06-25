AgileAI Labs Unveils Spec2TestAI's Natural Language No-Code Automated Testing Tool

Software Development Teams build an end-to-end project knowledge base that self-improves generating enhanced, fully traceable project assets from Specs to Tests

SALEM, N.H., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the pervasive challenges within the software development lifecycle (SDLC), such as poorly defined requirements, fragmented team efforts, and the substantial costs associated with technical debt and quality issues, AgileAI Labs, Inc. introduced Spec2TestAI™ in 2023. This predictive AI platform is engineered to prevent software defects proactively, long before a single line of code is written. Spec2TestAI's latest enhancement, our highly anticipated no-code natural language automated test executor, is now ready for prime time! For a comprehensive overview of how Spec2TestAI™ transforms the SDLC process, visit https://demos.agileailabs.com

Spec2TestAI™ fundamentally redefines how agile teams approach quality assurance. It automatically enhances requirements, generates comprehensive test cases through transparent mathematical modeling, and predicts potential code failures. This proactive methodology drastically reduces costly rework and significantly accelerates time-to-market.

The Spec2TestAI™ end-to-end software development platform is engineered to close critical interpretation gaps between business objectives, development, and testing, leveraging advanced AI to enhance requirements and predict and prevent potential code failures. "Predictive capability and automated framework output not only drastically cut down on costly rework but also ensure robust standards and security compliance, ultimately delivering higher-quality software and fostering team collaboration," said Missy Trumpler, CEO. "Our latest enhancement, the no-code natural language automated test executor, is a much-needed catalyst for democratizing quality assurance across the enterprise. This innovative feature allows non-technical stakeholders to directly participate in creating and executing test scripts using plain English, effectively closing interpretation gaps and fostering seamless collaboration. "

Key Benefits

The platform offers several critical advantages that streamline the entire SDLC for agile teams:

Better Refined Requirements : AI clarifies specs, closes gaps, reduces rework through predictive software defect prevention.

: AI clarifies specs, closes gaps, reduces rework through predictive software defect prevention. One-Click Test Case Generation : Prioritized, traceable, run-ready automated test case generation.

: Prioritized, traceable, run-ready automated test case generation. Integrated Security : AI generates security requirements and tests alongside functional ones. Upload your own policies for full coverage, analysis, and assurance.

: AI generates security requirements and tests alongside functional ones. Upload your own policies for full coverage, analysis, and assurance. Real-Time Project Assistance : Step-Specific AI Assistant provides deeply informed project-specific responses and reports in seconds.

: Step-Specific AI Assistant provides deeply informed project-specific responses and reports in seconds. Predictive DevTestOps (Patent pending) : Forecast failures before code executes -- Identify gaps, code fail points, and vulnerabilities.

: Forecast failures before code executes -- Identify gaps, code fail points, and vulnerabilities. Automated Framework Output : Generates BDD cucumber files and multi-language scripts (Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.)

: Generates and multi-language scripts (Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.) Spec2Code AI Prompts (Patent pending) : Creates tool-ready traceable coding prompts directly from requirements

: Creates tool-ready traceable coding prompts directly from requirements Project Knowledge Base: build an end-to-end cumulative project knowledge base that self-improves as your team continues to generate enhanced project assets

Empowering No-Code Test Automation

Spec2TestAI™'s newest capability introduces no-code natural language automated test execution. This innovation allows users to build and run software tests using plain English, eliminating the need for complex programming languages. This approach democratizes quality assurance, enabling non-technical stakeholders like business analysts, product managers, and manual testers to directly participate in creating and executing test scripts. The platform also supports uploading additional tests and has partnered with GenRocket's Data Connect™ to seamlessly integrate synthetic data generation, facilitating testing of sensitive applications at scale with the click of a button.

Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder & CEO QA Mentor, Inc. shared his organization's experience employing the platform as an IT Services Partner and customer, "Spec2TestAI™ has significantly accelerated our requirements review and test design process. The platform helps our teams identify ambiguities, gaps, inconsistencies, and missing acceptance criteria much earlier in the SDLC...One of the most valuable capabilities is its predictive analysis, which helps identify areas of the application most likely to be impacted by code changes. This allows teams to proactively focus testing efforts on high-risk components... It has become a valuable accelerator for delivering higher-quality software faster and with greater predictability."

Availability

Spec2TestAI™ is available immediately through AgileAI Labs, Inc. and technology partners worldwide.

About AgileAI Labs, Inc

AgileAI Labs, Inc. is committed to SDLC quality improvement by delivering solutions that streamline the software development process, enhance product quality, and close interpretation gaps between development and testing. Partners and customers alike are reaping the benefits of quality driven AI throughout the SDLC.

Further information is available at https://agileailabs.com.

Contact: AgileAI Labs, Inc.

Missy Trumpler

561-315-8031

[email protected]

SOURCE AgileAI Labs, Inc.