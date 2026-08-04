Agiloft's Noe Ramos Elected to WorldCC's 2026-2028 Council of Global Ambassadors

Agiloft's VP of AI Operations recognized for leadership in contract management, will represent the US West region in the Americas

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that Noe Ramos, Vice President of AI Operations at Agiloft, has been elected to the World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) Council of Global Ambassadors for the 2026-2028 term. Ramos will represent the US West region within the Americas.

WorldCC is the world's largest professional community in commerce and contract management with more than 70,000 members globally. Its Council of Global Ambassadors is a member-elected body that represents WorldCC's mission in advancing commercial and contract management around the world. Ramos will serve as one of 105 professionals elected to the council this term and one of 30 representing the Americas, sharing regional insight and expertise with the global leadership community.

"Contracts sit at the center of every business decision, and how organizations apply AI there will shape how they use it everywhere else," said Ramos. "WorldCC has been one of the strongest voices making that case, and I'm excited to help advance that conversation. I built Agiloft's AI Operations function around a simple principle: AI should amplify human judgment, not replace it. Representing the Americas on this council gives me the opportunity to bring that perspective to a global conversation while learning from fellow leaders driving AI adoption across industries."

Ramos previously served as Agiloft's VP of IT, Cybersecurity and Operations Center of Excellence before being named VP of AI Operations in February of 2026. Drawing on her doctoral background in psychology, she has focused the role on human-centered adoption, embedding AI evaluation directly into every initiative across the company.

Ramos's election reflects Agiloft's continued commitment to advancing best practices in contract management through AI-driven innovation, and to supporting the professional communities that shape the discipline.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), helping businesses improve outcomes. Its no-code CLM platform with embedded AI centralizes, automates, and governs contracts from request through renewal, reducing review times and integrating with over 1,000 systems for real-time visibility. Astra, Agiloft's contracts AI platform, unlocks post-signature data to drive better decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft delivers strong performance with high implementation success and customer renewal rates, enabling organizations to create, control, and capture more value across industries today. Learn more at agiloft.com.

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SOURCE Agiloft